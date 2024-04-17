Dee’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Is Klaus Schwab dead, ill or in prison?
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
67
If 2020 was a car...
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
23
Covid-19, Crime of the Century
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
63
O.J. takes Covid shot and dies of Cancer
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
30
Recent conversation with a nurse who saw Covid
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
46
A Few Questions from an interview with Tucker & an Immunologist
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
81
Why Aren't People More Angry?
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
145
Was There a Pandemic or Not...?
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
81
Human Milk, a natural vaccine
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
31
Proof of Delayed Treatment
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
30

March 2024

The Thomas Theorem-Covid Consequences
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
63
Six Feet Under Masks the Stench
Observations from a nurse
  
Dee Dee
50
© 2024 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture