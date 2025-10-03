FDA Considers Independent Investigation into Covid ‘Vaccines’ After CDC Panel Sounds Alarm Frank Bergman October 3, 2025 - 12:31 pm The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now weighing whether to launch an independent investigation into cancer-causing DNA contamination in Covid mRNA vaccines. The news comes amid growing concerns raised by members of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advisory panel. The issue came to the forefront during a September 19 meeting. During the meeting, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee unanimously voted to scale back recommendations for mRNA injections.

Several members expressed alarm that DNA fragments found in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may have exceeded federal safety limits. They also cited new studies showing the shots spread beyond the injection site and that messenger RNA can persist in the body long after administration. FDA senior adviser Dr. Tracy Hoeg confirmed the matter is under active discussion: “I’ll say that that is something that’s being discussed,” she told the panel. “I will also acknowledge that this is something we take very seriously, and I want to sincerely thank the independent researchers, many of whom I know, who have brought this issue to the public’s attention.” Retsef Levi, chair of the CDC’s COVID-19 immunization workgroup, warned that the mRNA platform itself is showing troubling flaws: “We have a range of things on the mRNA platforms that really suggest that it doesn’t work as intended,” he said, pointing directly to “DNA contamination” as a key concern. Canadian officials admitted last year that Pfizer’s shot contained a DNA sequence not previously disclosed by the manufacturer. Independent researchers, including former Johnson & Johnson scientist David Wiseman and genomics expert Kevin McKernan, have sounded alarms that residual DNA could integrate into the human genome. McKernan, who personally tested vaccine vials, warned: “That DNA could integrate into the human genome and create autoimmunity problems.”

On Sept. 6, McKernan and colleagues reported that residual DNA in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines exceeded the FDA’s 10 nanograms per dose threshold. Despite this, the agency previously insisted: “With over a billion doses of the mRNA vaccines administered, no safety concerns related to the sequence of, or amount of, residual DNA have been identified.” At the CDC meeting, Dr. Kirk Milhoan pressed regulators on why the shots were still on the market: “Why is this not pulled off [the market] like any other biologic or medicine that is found to have contamination?” Hoeg responded that Pfizer and Moderna’s internal data showed compliance with regulatory limits. However, she admitted that much of the information remains proprietary. The FDA has already rescinded the shots’ emergency authorization, restricting them to older adults and high-risk individuals. The agency also opened an investigation into reports of child deaths following vaccination. Dr. Robert Malone described this shift as significant, saying regulators had previously ignored problems with “lot consistency and adulteration.”

Levi later wrote that the meeting marked the first time the panel had openly discussed “critical risks and uncertainties like immune response to repeated boosting, biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, and potential impurities.” Vaccine makers pushed back. Moderna executive Darin Edwards told the panel, “Part of our release testing is detection of DNA in each lot,” while dismissing independent testing methods as flawed. A Pfizer representative insisted: “We did measure residual DNA within our product, and our assay was validated to be specific for residual DNA and not RNA within the product.”

But independent experts countered. Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, director of the Brown University cancer center, noted that FDA standards apply only to “naked DNA,” not DNA encapsulated inside the lipid nanoparticles used in the shots.

He pointed out that multiple labs still found impurities exceeding thresholds, even after accounting for RNA removal. “The sensitivity of their assays has been questioned,” El-Deiry said.

Meanwhile, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has updated its guidance, recommending that Covid “vaccination” now be based solely on a doctor-patient consultation, with no blanket recommendation. Levi cited vaccine effectiveness estimates of just 32% to 53% against hospitalization in late 2024 and early 2025, based on what he described as “very low quality data and analyses.” Despite mounting evidence and concerns, the FDA has yet to announce whether it will proceed with independent testing.

