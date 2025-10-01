Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine's avatar
Elaine
9h

Did any of these credentialed voices speak out in 2020 or 2021 or 2022 or 2023 or 2024?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
9h

Heartbreaking. The damage is already done for so many!!! 😭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture