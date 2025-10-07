I tried to warn her against taking the Covid jabs. I believe this was shot #7. It seems to attack the immune system and expose the weakest link, which in her case is arthritis to the point where hips and knees need replacement. Of-course with any surgery but especially in the Covid ‘vaccinated’, the risk of hypertension and blood clots is high based on my observations…
Attacks on the immune system can manifest as different illnesses based on the previous health condition of the person, making it easier to discount the “vaccine” as the cause.
How dreadful and absolutely awful…
Nurse Dee
Tried to tell a neighbor post heart surgery - no fall jab
Praying
It’s number 9
Here in South Africa, the admin head of a private teacher training college gets taken out by a sudden and aggressively quick cancer. She was a stout pusher and harasser of students and staff to have vials of interference needled into their arms. I want to publically call out the link at her memorial.