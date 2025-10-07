Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Immaculata's avatar
Immaculata
13h

Tried to tell a neighbor post heart surgery - no fall jab

Praying

It’s number 9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by Dee Dee and others
Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
12h

Here in South Africa, the admin head of a private teacher training college gets taken out by a sudden and aggressively quick cancer. She was a stout pusher and harasser of students and staff to have vials of interference needled into their arms. I want to publically call out the link at her memorial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture