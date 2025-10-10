I know a few medical professionals that continue taking the Covid shots. Some believe they are keeping their loved ones safe while others are genuinely afraid of catching ‘Covid’. How many shots does it take to realize the ingredients are causing more harm than good? My conversations always end with, “everyone gets to decide which ‘vaccines’ they take. My body my choice”. Which is the way it always was, until Covid.

However, during Covid, there was no honoring people’s decisions or mutual respect. Those who refused were singled out as the cause of infectious spread, the variant makers and the reason the pandemic would not end.

Informed choice is a good concept, when it’s honored. But I will argue, it’s still not being properly disclosed to those who choose to take the shot(s) the number and severity of serious side effects including cancer, blood clots, autoimmune dysfunction, liver failure, and DEATH.

Does anyone else think it’s strange that hospital documentation does NOT include the possibility of vaccine injury as the cause of disease or death???

Please feel free to share any reasons you have heard from people who are choosing to take the Fall Covid Booster…

Nurse Dee