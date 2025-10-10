I know a few medical professionals that continue taking the Covid shots. Some believe they are keeping their loved ones safe while others are genuinely afraid of catching ‘Covid’. How many shots does it take to realize the ingredients are causing more harm than good? My conversations always end with, “everyone gets to decide which ‘vaccines’ they take. My body my choice”. Which is the way it always was, until Covid.
However, during Covid, there was no honoring people’s decisions or mutual respect. Those who refused were singled out as the cause of infectious spread, the variant makers and the reason the pandemic would not end.
Informed choice is a good concept, when it’s honored. But I will argue, it’s still not being properly disclosed to those who choose to take the shot(s) the number and severity of serious side effects including cancer, blood clots, autoimmune dysfunction, liver failure, and DEATH.
Does anyone else think it’s strange that hospital documentation does NOT include the possibility of vaccine injury as the cause of disease or death???
Please feel free to share any reasons you have heard from people who are choosing to take the Fall Covid Booster…
Nurse Dee
Anyone getting a Convid jab at this point has to be willfully ignorant. I can't believe there are still any medical professionals that have not realized that the shots never had any practical value and that they always caused more harm than good. Virtual insanity.
The problem is the childhood vaxxes that so many have received..Nobody knew that the items in them wiped out the glands in the brain that provide the ability to think, memorize, analyze; and also slows down mental development. One of my brothers who went into service and received all those shots at one time...wound up with a temperature of 109 degrees...and it wiped out his ability to think clearly. He refuses to even read anything I send, if it disagrees with his doctors "Safe & Effective" viewpoint of vaccines. He's already taken a number of boosters. I spotted something he recently wrote on FB that Biden was the greatest President ever... and he did more for our country than any other president. When I read that...I saw how these vaxxes can totally wipe out the mind.