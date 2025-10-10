International Tribunal Declares Covid Shots ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ Under Global Law

Frank Bergman

October 10, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A globally recognized international tribunal has issued a stunning and historic declaration, officially designating Covid mRNA injections as “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) International Tribunal announced that the ruling applies globally under international law.

AIN made the unprecedented declaration after reviewing hundreds of pages of scientific evidence, legal filings, and sworn affidavits from leading doctors and experts.

The declaration marks the first time any recognized international judicial authority has formally categorized the injections as biological weapons.

The move could have sweeping legal consequences for governments, pharmaceutical companies, and global health agencies.

Tribunal Ruling: “Worldwide Effect”

AIN’s bombshell ruling was first reported by Dr. Joseph Sansone and Lisa Miron.

In its official declaration, the Tribunal stated:

“This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections’ meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, of 1989 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention.

“This Order and Declaration is intended to have immediate worldwide effect.”

The AIN ruling was based on multiple legal and scientific frameworks, including U.S. and Canadian law and the International Biological Weapons Convention.

Canada Formally Recognized Tribunal’s Sovereignty

Adding weight to the judgment, Canada’s Ministry of Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs formally recognized the Alliance of Indigenous Nations, its Treaty, and its International Tribunal in December 2024.

In a letter dated Dec. 13, 2024, Canada affirmed its “nation-to-nation relationship” with AIN, thereby acknowledging the Tribunal as a sovereign legal authority under international law.

This recognition gives the declaration international legitimacy and places immediate pressure on governments and public health authorities worldwide.

Expert Evidence Submitted

The Tribunal reviewed expert testimony and affidavits filed in ongoing legal cases, including submissions from:

• Dr. Francis Boyle, JD, PhD, author of the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, who declared as early as 2020 that Covid “vaccines” were bioweapons.

• Dr. Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD

• Dr. Rima Laibow, MD

• Dr. Andrew Zywiec, MD

• Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD

• And several others, including researchers Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Jessica Rose, and Dr. Kevin McKernan.

The declaration also cites a recent peer-reviewed paper by Dr. Zywiec and colleagues.

The paper argues that the mRNA injections violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

Growing Movement Declaring Covid “Vaccines” Bioweapons

The AIN’s ruling follows similar declarations from other bodies, including the World Council for Health Florida chapter and multiple Republican Party organizations across the U.S., including in Idaho and Arizona, which have passed resolutions branding the shots as weapons of mass destruction.

Dr. Joseph Sansone, who helped present evidence to the Tribunal, called the ruling “extraordinary.”

Sansone, who has been leading the battle to formally declare the “vaccines” bioweapons, notes that it sets a historic precedent with global implications.

The Tribunal’s declaration lands at a moment of rising legislative and scientific pushback against the mRNA platform.

Bills like Minnesota’s HF3219 and mounting peer-reviewed evidence have already raised alarms about the risks of the injections.

Now, with an international tribunal formally branding the Covid shots as biological and technological weapons, critics argue the tide is turning against the global establishment that pushed the so-called “vaccines” onto billions of people.

