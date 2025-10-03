Bombshell Testimony: CDC Data Proves Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused ‘More Harm Than Benefits’

Frank Bergman

October 2, 2025 - 12:57 pm

A top expert has issued explosive testimony warning that CDC data shows Covid mRNA shots caused far more harm to public health than any supposed benefit.

Dr. Toby Rogers, Ph.D., provided the bombshell testimony during a Senate hearing last month.

However, a short clip of a powerful statement from Rogers has recently emerged.

Rogers, a fellow with the Brownstone Institute and independent journalist, explains that the CDC’s own research determined that mRNA injections have “negative efficacy.”

Yet, the CDC and other health officials continued to push the “safe and effective” narrative.

“Tell me how a vaccine with negative efficacy is saving lives,” Rogers demanded to cheers and applause.

WATCH:

Rogers’ warning about mRNA injections is now gaining renewed attention, but he had been called to testify about the links between childhood vaccines and autism.

As a researcher, Rogers has spent nearly a decade studying the rise of autism.

He told senators that published evidence shows vaccines and environmental toxins are the most likely culprits behind the epidemic now affecting millions of American children.

Rogers, who began researching autism in 2015 after his then-partner’s son was diagnosed, said his review of the CDC references revealed glaring contradictions.

“I went to the CDC’s webpage on the causes of autism,” Rogers explained.

“As a Ph.D. student, I was trained to focus on primary source documents, so I read all of the references in their footnotes.

“To my surprise, I quickly discovered that the CDC’s narrative did not add up.”

He also noted the lack of urgency from the federal government, despite autism’s cost already reaching “hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Rogers changed his doctoral thesis to focus on the Political Economy of Autism and spent four years analyzing published research on prevalence, causation, and cost.

His 2019 thesis passed peer review and became one of the most-downloaded dissertations in the history of the University of Sydney.

Vaccine Studies Without Real Controls

Presenting to lawmakers, Rogers said: “Here are the facts.”

He noted that 22 studies frequently cited by officials claim vaccines don’t cause autism.

However, none of those studies included an entirely unvaccinated control group.

“So unfortunately, if you want to understand what’s causing the autism epidemic, these studies are of no use,” he testified.

By contrast, six published studies that did use unvaccinated control groups found an increased risk of autism among the vaccinated.

Rogers said these studies “have been systematically suppressed and ignored by the mainstream media and the medical establishment.”

He also pointed to additional research showing autism spikes following vaccination.

Regression Linked to Acute Toxic Exposure

One study from 2018 revealed that up to 88% of autism cases involve regression.

The issue caused children to lose skills like speech and eye contact after previously developing normally.

“This suggests an acute toxic exposure triggered the development of autism,” Rogers said.

“We now have eyewitness testimony from thousands of parents that the acute toxic exposure that preceded the autistic regression was a ‘well-baby’ vaccine appointment.”

He dismissed the argument that autism is primarily genetic.

“Genes don’t suddenly create epidemics — the human genome just doesn’t change that fast,” Rogers noted.

Most studies that combine genetics with toxins such as pesticides and heavy metals, Rogers warned, fail to account for vaccines as a confounding factor, making it “impossible to tease out the true impact.”

Vaccines and Other Toxicants Identified

“The best available evidence suggests that anything that causes an immune activation event — an infectious disease, an industrial toxicant, or a vaccine — can cause autism,” Rogers explained.

According to his analysis, autism is “most likely caused by vaccines and about a dozen additional toxicants.”

He concluded with a blunt warning:

“If we stop exposing children to these hazards in the first place, that would stop the epidemics of chronic illness in children.

“Now we must summon the political will to act.”

https://slaynews.com/news/bombshell-testimony-cdc-data-proves-covid-vaccines-caused-more-harm-benefits/