The data and graphs came from the World Health Organization’s own site, https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus.

I’m not a statistician or mathematician but when comparing the 2 graphs, they both follow the same pattern, they increase over time.

You would think if the shots stopped the virus, the number of deaths wouldn’t continue to climb. The argument could be made, the increase in death wasn’t due to the pandemic or the shots or maybe the shots caused the disease.. or just didn’t work.

From my limited observations, I observed the shots causing many side effects including kidney failure, blood clots, strokes, liver failure, heart attacks, autoimmune dysfunction, etc…while we were being told Covid was to blame.

How will we ever know the true death count when the cause on the recorded death certificates was rarely “Covid vaccine”.

WHAT A NIGHTMARISH MESS THIS WORLD IS IN…so cruel and unnecessary.

Nurse Dee