Top Doctor Sounds Alarm: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Triggered ‘Sudden Unexpected Death Pandemic’

Frank Bergman

September 29, 2025 - 12:56 pm

A world-renowned Swiss doctor has issued a chilling alert to the public, warning that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have triggered a “pandemic of severe illnesses and sudden, unexpected deaths.”

The alarming warning was issued by Dr. Thomas Binder, a leading cardiologist with a doctorate in immunology and virology.

Binder is a board member of the Swiss chapter of the World Council of Health, led by Dr. Tess Lawrie and others.

He’s also a member of Doctors for Covid Ethics and German Physicians and Scientists for Health, Freedom, and Democracy.

Dr. Binder warns that sudden deaths are surging among the Covid-vaxxed as seemingly healthy people are dying from “heart attacks, myocarditis, aortic dissection, stroke, and pulmonary embolism.”

He also revealed that cases of COVID-19 are surging among those who received the mRNA injections, supposedly designed to stop the virus.

Binder explains that the mRNA shots have ignited a global “pandemic” of death and destruction because they cause “immunosuppression, cancer, autoimmune diseases, infertility, miscarriage, and many more.”

“This modified RNA [mRNA] genocide is the greatest medical crime in human history,” he declares.

“A humanitarian disaster of unprecedented proportions.”

He continued by warning about the push by the pharmaceutical industry to shift all “vaccinations” to use dangerous-but-profitable mRNA technology.

Binder raised the alarm in a video message to the world, shared on social media.

WATCH:

‘There has never been a pandemic of a killer virus. There has been a pandemic of cowards.”

Binder has long been warning the public about he deadly impact of the global mass vaccination campaign.

His refusal to follow establishment dogma has led to the leading doctor becoming a target.

In 2022, he spoke out to reveal how he was arrested by police and put in a psych ward over allegations that his views about treating COVID-19 constituted “misinformation.”

Authorities determined that Binder, who, at the time, had held a private practice for 24 years, should be examined for mental illness in response to his public criticism of Covid restrictions, mandates, and testing.

Binder had argued that the methods were unscientific.

The warning from Binder comes amid mounting evidence that mRNA shots have caused catastrophic long-term damage to public health.

In July, a major study exposed the deadly long-term risks now faced by people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

As Slay News reported, the massive new study tracked the outcomes of people in Australia for 18 months after they received their injections.

The team of researchers, led by Dr. Lucy Deng from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS), sought to analyze the long-term risks from potentially fatal conditions caused by mRNA “vaccines.”

Alarmingly, the scientists found that patients were still suffering from a deadly heart condition at the end of the 18-month study, indicating that they could be carrying a ticking time bomb for many years to come.

The study was published in the prestigious Nature’s July 2025 Vaccines medical journal.

The discovery has raised alarming questions about the long-term health risks of the Covid mRNA “vaccines,” particularly for those who suffer from myocarditis, a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the heart muscle.

Often referred to as a “silent killer,” myocarditis restricts the heart’s ability to pump blood.

The dangerous condition can, without warning, trigger a blood clot, stroke, or cardiac arrest, ultimately leading to sudden death.

The time has come for a more honest and open conversation about the dangers of mRNA “vaccines.”

Until then, individuals must be fully aware of the risks they face when making decisions about “vaccinations.”

Meanwhile, the medical community must step up its commitment to transparency and full disclosure.

