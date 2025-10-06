Top Immunologist Sounds Alarm as Colon Cancer Skyrockets Among Covid-Vaxxed Children

David Lindfield

October 6, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A leading biochemist, immunologist, and mathematician has issued a chilling warning as global experts sound the alarm about surges in colon cancer cases among children who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Jessica Rose, a respected researcher known for her in-depth analyses of vaccine safety data, says the evidence now shows a disturbing correlation between the mRNA rollout and skyrocketing colon cancer cases.

Rose analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

According to Rose, VAERS data reveals a staggering “8,300% increase in colon cancer” that is directly linked to the Covid mRNA “vaccine” rollout timeframes.

Her findings mirror the clinical observations of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire physician and biotech entrepreneur, who has reported an alarming rise in colon cancer cases among young patients in his clinic.

Disturbing Clinical Evidence

Rose raised the alarm about her findings during an appearance on “Ask Dr. Drew.”

Host Dr. Drew Pinsky also highlighted the troubling trend during a recent discussion.

He cited Soon-Shiong’s concerns about the spike protein’s potential to suppress natural killer (NK) cell function, a key part of the immune system responsible for keeping cancer in check.

Dr. Soon-Shiong, a world-leading cancer researcher and the owner of the Los Angeles Times, recently warned that his worst fears were confirmed after he reviewed a peer-reviewed study out of Japan.

The study highlights Soon-Shiong’s “greatest concern of spike-based mRNA vaccines.”

“We’re gonna have to address the rising instances of cancer,” Soon-Shiong warned.

“For the first time in my career, I’ve seen an 8-year-old, 9-year-old, 10-year-old with colon cancer.

“For the first time in my career, I’ve had a 13-year-old child in our clinic die of metastatic pancreatic cancer.”

Pinsky went further, referencing shocking genomic evidence revealed by Kevin McKernan.

McKernan is a genomics scientist who discovered plasmid DNA fragments from Pfizer-like vaccine sequences inside a colon cancer sample.

“He mentions Kevin McKernan’s findings of ‘a colon cancer that was [sequenced] and there was the [Pfizer-like vaccine] plasmid within the DNA of that colon cancer,’” Pinsky said.

“I would immediately start sequencing tumors in people who had multiple shots,” Rose noted.

“It seems like a natural thing to do for our species…

“This is a species-level problem,” Rose warned.

DNA Contamination Concerns

Dr. Rose is also a co-author of a peer-reviewed paper that revealed dangerous levels of DNA contamination inside Moderna and Pfizer vaccine vials.

The DNA contamination in the mRNA injections was found to be far above internationally recognized safety limits.

The discovery has only intensified concerns among scientists that the mRNA platform may trigger genetic and immunological disruptions with long-term, devastating health consequences.

A Growing Crisis

Reports of rapidly advancing cancers, particularly among younger age groups, have been mounting since the mass rollout of the Covid mRNA shots.

Colon cancer spikes in children and adolescents, once virtually unheard of, are now being reported worldwide.

Researchers are warning that the data is a red flag that cannot be ignored.

While legacy media and health bureaucrats continue to dismiss the evidence, more world-class experts are stepping forward to demand an urgent investigation into what could be one of the greatest medical scandals in history.

