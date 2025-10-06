Dee’s Substack

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
The news is hitting the surface a bit too little, too late, perhaps in order to gain trust for the source...

Two years ago, when I nearly died, I also learned about a hospital in Manchester, England, where over 300 patients were treated with gastric ulcers, many of them just toddlers...

I'm pretty certain it's the same old cellular disruption as in the last 60 years or more, but with a few faster and more cruel twists:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-global-attack-on-the-information

Oh, and I never wore a muzzle, got "tested," or accepted a lethal injection:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/being-synthetic-when-i-nearly-died

RAY FALCIOLA
All so-called "vaccine" shots are bad

ALL of them from day one to now

But the mRNA version of needle rape is the absolute worst (so far)

mRNA injections can be characterized as nothing less than a bio weapon

Like the song says

Getting better all the time

If harm and death is your definition of better

DECADES of increased lethality and harm

People can make of the evidence what they will. It is their choice.

Particularly since the death and harm lottery injections are not removed from the market

You can choose to enter the harm and death lottery ... because it's a free country

That surely will be the spin

In light of the evidence and the fact that NONE of them do more good than harm one wonders about motives

Could it be the money or is it just the herd thinning potential or a combo of MANY reasons?

ALL of which sort out to making some people VERY rich and much more powerful.

And making lots of others very dead or very harmed or even wishing they were dead.

Never Forget

They knew and they still know ... and yet they continue with the injections

Draw your own conclusions

