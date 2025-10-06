Top Immunologist Sounds Alarm as Colon Cancer Skyrockets Among Covid-Vaxxed Children
Observations
October 6, 2025 - 12:54 pm
A leading biochemist, immunologist, and mathematician has issued a chilling warning as global experts sound the alarm about surges in colon cancer cases among children who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
Dr. Jessica Rose, a respected researcher known for her in-depth analyses of vaccine safety data, says the evidence now shows a disturbing correlation between the mRNA rollout and skyrocketing colon cancer cases.
Rose analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
According to Rose, VAERS data reveals a staggering “8,300% increase in colon cancer” that is directly linked to the Covid mRNA “vaccine” rollout timeframes.
Her findings mirror the clinical observations of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire physician and biotech entrepreneur, who has reported an alarming rise in colon cancer cases among young patients in his clinic.
Disturbing Clinical Evidence
Rose raised the alarm about her findings during an appearance on “Ask Dr. Drew.”
Host Dr. Drew Pinsky also highlighted the troubling trend during a recent discussion.
He cited Soon-Shiong’s concerns about the spike protein’s potential to suppress natural killer (NK) cell function, a key part of the immune system responsible for keeping cancer in check.
Dr. Soon-Shiong, a world-leading cancer researcher and the owner of the Los Angeles Times, recently warned that his worst fears were confirmed after he reviewed a peer-reviewed study out of Japan.
The study highlights Soon-Shiong’s “greatest concern of spike-based mRNA vaccines.”
“We’re gonna have to address the rising instances of cancer,” Soon-Shiong warned.
“For the first time in my career, I’ve seen an 8-year-old, 9-year-old, 10-year-old with colon cancer.
“For the first time in my career, I’ve had a 13-year-old child in our clinic die of metastatic pancreatic cancer.”
WATCH:
Pinsky went further, referencing shocking genomic evidence revealed by Kevin McKernan.
McKernan is a genomics scientist who discovered plasmid DNA fragments from Pfizer-like vaccine sequences inside a colon cancer sample.
“He mentions Kevin McKernan’s findings of ‘a colon cancer that was [sequenced] and there was the [Pfizer-like vaccine] plasmid within the DNA of that colon cancer,’” Pinsky said.
“I would immediately start sequencing tumors in people who had multiple shots,” Rose noted.
“It seems like a natural thing to do for our species…
“This is a species-level problem,” Rose warned.
WATCH:
DNA Contamination Concerns
Dr. Rose is also a co-author of a peer-reviewed paper that revealed dangerous levels of DNA contamination inside Moderna and Pfizer vaccine vials.
The DNA contamination in the mRNA injections was found to be far above internationally recognized safety limits.
The discovery has only intensified concerns among scientists that the mRNA platform may trigger genetic and immunological disruptions with long-term, devastating health consequences.
A Growing Crisis
Reports of rapidly advancing cancers, particularly among younger age groups, have been mounting since the mass rollout of the Covid mRNA shots.
Colon cancer spikes in children and adolescents, once virtually unheard of, are now being reported worldwide.
Researchers are warning that the data is a red flag that cannot be ignored.
While legacy media and health bureaucrats continue to dismiss the evidence, more world-class experts are stepping forward to demand an urgent investigation into what could be one of the greatest medical scandals in history.
https://slaynews.com/news/top-immunologist-sounds-alarm-colon-cancer-skyrockets-among-covid-vaxxed-children/
FYI…
I was told by an infusion nurse, the infusion center business increased drastically during Covid, specifically Pfizer’s Inflectra which is a biosimilar to Remicade (infliximab) given for ‘autoimmune conditions’...
Remicade Biosimilar Market Outlook 2025 to 2035
The remicade biosimilar market reached USD 2.32 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the assessment period 2025 to 2035 and reach a value of USD 4.10 billion by 2035.
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/remicade-biosimilar-market
The perfect business model, make the problem, treat the condition…
Nurse Dee
The news is hitting the surface a bit too little, too late, perhaps in order to gain trust for the source...
Two years ago, when I nearly died, I also learned about a hospital in Manchester, England, where over 300 patients were treated with gastric ulcers, many of them just toddlers...
I'm pretty certain it's the same old cellular disruption as in the last 60 years or more, but with a few faster and more cruel twists:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-global-attack-on-the-information
Oh, and I never wore a muzzle, got "tested," or accepted a lethal injection:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/being-synthetic-when-i-nearly-died
All so-called "vaccine" shots are bad
ALL of them from day one to now
But the mRNA version of needle rape is the absolute worst (so far)
mRNA injections can be characterized as nothing less than a bio weapon
Like the song says
Getting better all the time
If harm and death is your definition of better
DECADES of increased lethality and harm
People can make of the evidence what they will. It is their choice.
Particularly since the death and harm lottery injections are not removed from the market
You can choose to enter the harm and death lottery ... because it's a free country
That surely will be the spin
In light of the evidence and the fact that NONE of them do more good than harm one wonders about motives
Could it be the money or is it just the herd thinning potential or a combo of MANY reasons?
ALL of which sort out to making some people VERY rich and much more powerful.
And making lots of others very dead or very harmed or even wishing they were dead.
Never Forget
They knew and they still know ... and yet they continue with the injections
Draw your own conclusions