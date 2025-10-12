Kiss Frontman Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Passing Out While Driving, Crashing SUV

Nick R. Hamilton

October 11, 2025 - 11:46 am

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons was rushed to a nearby hospital after he crashed his SUV in Malibu.

Simmons was driving the Pacific Coast Highway when he passed out behind the wheel, the Associated Press reported.

It caused him to cross several lanes of traffic before hitting a car parked on the side of the waterfront highway.

Shortly after the crash, Simmons took to X to thank his fans for reaching out to make sure he was okay after being treated and released from the hospital.

“Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes,” the 76-year-old rock star wrote.

“I’m completely fine.

“I had a slight fender bender. It happens.

“Especially to those of us were horrible drivers.

“And that’s me. All is well,” Simmons concluded.

While authorities have not released official word on the circumstances of the crash, it’s believed that Simmons possibly fainted behind the wheel, which made him lose control of his vehicle.

He is no stranger to traveling, as his “Rock and Roll All Nite” band has spent nearly the last half-century touring.

In 2023, Kiss officially ended their live shows, but Simmons and the rest of his band are still slated to play in Las Vegas in November for a special event.

President Donald Trump had also announced in August that the band would be among the Kennedy Center honorees for this year.

Hopefully Simmons makes a full recovery, as he is not the only band member to suffer medical problems this year.

According to the New York Post, Ace Frehley, co-founder of Kiss and a former guitarist for the band, had to cancel the rest of his tour dates for the year “due to some ongoing medical issues,” the Instagram account for his band, the Spaceman and Space Ace, posted on Monday.

This comes after Simmons was forced to cancel a September 26 performance after suffering “a minor fall in his studio” that required “a trip to the hospital.”

It will also derail the planned November reunion festival in Las Vegas with original bandmates, including Simmons, Frehley, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley.

The three-day festival, Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas, was slated for Nov. 14-26 with an itinerary mimicking a sea cruise.

It was to be the first time the band played together since their 2023 retirement.

However, with half of the founding members of the band suffering medical issues, it’s unclear what the future holds.

Kiss was known for their signature look, which included black-and-white face makeup, black wigs, and a lot of studded leather.

They have a following that spans generations, and the band was looking forward to tapping into the energy their fan base again brings to the shows.

During Joel Madden’s “Artist Friendly” podcast earlier this year, Stanley said:

“Because we’re not touring, and because the band isn’t what it was, doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our fans.

“Our fans made us who we are and continue to keep us where we are.”

Stanley also talked up the upcoming festival.

“We’re doing a Kiss cruise without a ship,” Stanley explained.

“We’ve got the Virgin Hotel.

“We’re going to play.

“Other bands are going to play.”

“We’ll do Q&As,” he added about the band’s plans for the November gig.

“There will be competitions.

“There’s going to be everything that people expected on the Kiss cruise,” he added.

Kiss is a band beloved by many, but even rock stars have to slow down at some point.

There’s a chance there’s still music left in Simmons, Stanley, and the rest of the band, but it’s no secret that the time will soon come to hang up the wigs and leather for good.