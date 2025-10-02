WHO Toxicologist Blows Whistle: ‘I Was Threatened’ to Stay Silent on Covid ‘Vaccine’ Risks

Frank Bergman

May 27, 2025 - 12:22 pm

A World Health Organization (WHO) toxicologist has blown the whistle to reveal that he was “threatened” when he raised concerns about the dangers of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Professor Dr. Mustafa Ali Mohd says he was told to keep his “mouth shut” when he questioned the safety of the injections.

“The ‘vaccine’ is fraud,” Dr. Mohd declared during an explosive statement.

“Don’t trust it, it’s a scam, it’s not real.”

The Malaysian scientist said he then became the target of a campaign to silence and discredit him because he believed that alternative treatments such as ivermectin would be safer and more effective than mRNA “vaccines.”

Professor Mohd, who was named Top Research Scientist in 2012 by the Malaysian Academy of Science, has just blown the whistle during a press conference.

Mohd explained that he has travelled the world for years while working as a top consultant for the WHO.

“I know how WHO works,” he said during the press conference.

He said the United Nations health body has strict confidentiality protocols.

When attending meetings with the WHO, Mohd revealed that “there were 10 forms to sign, phones had to be kept outside, everything was very strict.”

However, he said that when he expressed concerns about the safety of Covid “vaccines” in 2020, he was silenced.

“Two or three months before the vaccine came out, I already told the media not to take this vaccine. We’re not sure yet,” he revealed.

“But my mouth was shut, and I was threatened in all sorts of ways.”

He also suggested that people should “Take ivermectin” instead of “dangerous” mRNA injections.

However, this advice led to even more threats.

“I was also suppressed; they gave another warning until I was almost arrested,” he said.

Mohd said all of his social media accounts were quickly shut down after he questioned the Covid injections.

“All the media available comes from one channel; everything else is deleted,” he’s said.

“I’ve had to register my YouTube and others dozens of times because they delete it, they don’t allow it.

“TikTok comes out today, tomorrow it’s shut down, finished.”

Dr. Mohd also warns that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) played a key role in the global “vaccination” push.

“This FDA, if you go to any part of the world, doctors will believe whatever if it’s FDA approved,” he’s said.

“We had ivermectin at that time.

“But if you mentioned ivermectin, your place would be in jail.”

According to Mohd, mRNA shots are too dangerous and they are “not real” vaccines.

“The ‘vaccine’ is fraud,” he warns.

“Don’t trust it, it’s a scam, it’s not real.

“[mRNA ‘vaccines’] give something that changes our genetics,” he notes.

He asserts that studies showing that the “vaccines” are “safe and effective” are “fake and deliberately made.”

The mass vaccination campaign was a “planned agenda, not something natural,” he declares.

WATCH:

