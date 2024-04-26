Edward Dowd is a founding partner of Finance Technologies and author of the new book Cause Unknown.

In 2020 it was mostly old folks who died of Covid with comorbidities. Then there was a sudden mix shift in 2021 and 2022 and continues into 2023. My work and my partners work points to something that happened with the employed of our country. It’s been detrimental to your health to be employed in 2021 and 2022. We examined The Society of Actuaries, which is an industry group for insurers that does surveys. In August 2022 they came out with the survey for their group life policyholders. Group life is a specific policy for those who are onboard Fortune 500 or mid-size companies. You get this death benefit as kind of a freebie when you are onboard, one or two extra salary, should you die, your family gets that. It’s a great business for insurance companies. In 2021 the whole industry experienced 40% excess death in ages 25-64. The Millennials 24-44 were hard hit particularly. The group life policy holders generally die at one third the rate of the general U.S. population in any given year. I just said in 2021 they had 40% excess death. The general U.S. population had 32% excess death.

In my book, I talk about the sudden deaths of athletes. Did it happen before 2021? It did. There was a study in 2006 by The Law Sane Institute in Switzerland that showed over the course of 38 years, they found 1101 sudden deaths, which is about 29 a year globally. We’d be lucky to have a month with just 29. In my book there’s hundreds and hundreds of examples.

Something’s changed…