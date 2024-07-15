Share this postWhat Did You See?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat Did You See?Observations by a nurseDee DeeJul 15, 202456Share this postWhat Did You See?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther58ShareHis response was, “WOOOW!”.It is nice when the patient asks…Subscribe56Share this postWhat Did You See?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther58SharePrevious
Yeah, I had to go to the emergency room near the beginning, when They were saying things were swamped in the media, and building tents outside the hospitals. There was Me. I never saw another patient. And the tent was empty, too.
I was driving medical patients, business 2020 summer so slow put on unemployment.
6 months ago we had 5 drivers, now we have 10
Drivers for exact same area. Go figure.