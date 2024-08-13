https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/u-s-government-will-pay-moderna-176-million-to-develop-an-mrna-bird-flu-pandemic-vaccine

The FDA has released the results of the second retail sampling survey of retail dairy products. (Information on the first survey is available below.) The second sampling survey, coordinated with USDA for the analyses, tested 167 dairy products collected at retail locations for highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1). The samples included pasteurized fluid milk and products made from pasteurized milk, such as pasteurized cheeses, cream cheese, butter, ice cream. The samples also included aged raw milk cheese, a product from milk that was not pasteurized. No viable H5N1 virus was detected in the products.

Vaccination Recommendations per CDC

Getting a seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against H5N1 bird flu

While getting a seasonal flu vaccine only prevents seasonal flu and will not protect against H5N1 bird flu, it is important that people who may have frequent exposure to infected or potentially infected birds or other animals get a seasonal flu vaccine, ideally 2 weeks before their potential exposure. This is because it can reduce the prevalence and severity of seasonal flu and might reduce the VERY RARE RISK of co infection with a human seasonal virus and an avian virus at the same time, and the theoretical risk that reassortment between the two could result in a NEW virus. Such dual infections, while very rare, could theoretically result in genetic reassortment of the two different influenza A viruses and lead to a new influenza A virus that has a different combination of genes, and which could pose a significant public health concern.