The above illustration is Nurse Dee’s response to the five bad arguments .

Here we have an article from The Usual Suspects to examine WHY so many refused in order to enforce greater uptake next time .

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10127050/

Learning from five bad arguments against mandatory vaccination The suboptimal uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in many parts of the world has prompted unprecedented public debate concerning the ethics of mandatory vaccination [1]. It is imperative we learn lessons from this debate so we are better positioned to navigate policy proposals for mandatory vaccination in the future. To this end, we identify five ethical objections to mandatory vaccination that are of poor quality but have been frequently raised during the COVID-19 pandemic, including that mandatory vaccination violates the Nuremberg Code, that it is coercive, that it violates informed consent, that it is discriminatory, and that it infringes civil liberties.

Each claim was presented with an incomprehensible response supporting mandatory vaccination and dismissing vaccine injury/death.

Their Conclusion:

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world many lessons, including about the ethics of mandatory vaccination. Many of the arguments frequently raised against mandatory vaccination represent unsophisticated claims that, if not significantly modified to engage the ethical contours related to the approval of medicines, coercion, informed consent, discrimination, and civil liberties, should not be taken seriously.

Mocking, belittling, and insulting to be called unsophisticated and told not to be taken seriously for valuing Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness .

As a final slap in the face , an oversize list of financial contributors is paraded under the nose.

BAD ARGUMENTS FROM BAD PEOPLE WILLING TO INVERT, TWIST, AND MISCONSTRUE REALITY TO ACHIEVE THEIR MEANS…

WELCOME TO THE UPSIDE DOWN WORLD