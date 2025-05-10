It’s time for the yearly “learn module” on Obesity at the hospital industrial complex. This was one of the 10 questions required to pass the test. Some entity places a high value on these modules, because we’re suspended if a learn module is late…

It took me 6 attempts to pass this test because we now live in an upside down world, where everything grandma taught me is “the opposite”. Not one question centered around how to resolve obesity or even mentioned exercise.

If I didn’t know better, I might think the module creators want people obese.

I guess it’s not surprising considering when a person is admitted to the hospital, they are placed in a bed and given “drugs”. There is NO encouragement to walk, breathe or get sunshine. In fact, if you have an IV in place, the rule is, “you can’t leave the unit”. Reason being…, someone may want to go into the parking lot, and “shoot up”….

In over 20 years, I’ve never had a patient do that.

Anyway, I don’t have anything against people who carry extra weight. But I do believe humans are happier and live longer when we breathe fresh air, enjoy the sun, eat healthy and exercise.

That’s what grandma taught me...