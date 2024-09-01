I came across a buried paper discredited by SCIENCE FEEDBACK, entitled:
A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Death After Covid-19 Vaccination
July 5, 2023
Nicolas Hulscher, BS 1*, Paul E. Alexander, PhD2 , Richard Amerling, MD2 , Heather Gessling, MD2 , Roger Hodkinson, MD2 , William Makis, MD3 , Harvey A. Risch, MD, PhD4 , Mark Trozzi, MD2 , Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH5 2
The aim of this systematic review is to investigate possible causal links between COVID-19 vaccine administration and death using autopsies and post-mortem analysis.
Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.
BUT HERE’S THE KICKER, SCIENCE FEEDBACK LISTED THIS SOURCE
https://science.feedback.org/review/flawed-preprint-autopsies-inadequate-demonstrate-covid19-vaccines-caused-74-percent-deaths/
WHICH TOOK ME TO THE ORIGINAL PAPER
https://zenodo.org/record/8120771
At the bottom there are two links, one is the Autopsy Review Manuscript
https://zenodo.org/record/8120771/files/%28Zenodo%29%20AUTOPSY%20REVIEW%20MANUSCRIPT.pdf?download=1
And the other is the Autopsy Review Supplemental Table
https://zenodo.org/record/8120771/files/AUTOPSY%20REVIEW%20SUPPLEMENTAL%20TABLE%201.pdf?download=1
I haven't gotten to the links yet....Just wanted to say BRAVO!!
Too many deaths and vax injuries. Too much lying. Doctors and autopsy reports need to be clear.