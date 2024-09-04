The Smallpox Vaccine is the most dangerous vaccine known to man…or is it?

Smallpox may be the worst disease ever known to man. It killed about half a billion people from 1880 to 1980, before it was eradicated. And the smallpox vaccine is deadly, too. Scientists call it the most dangerous vaccine known to man.

Smallpox Vaccine: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Smallpox vaccine is less safe than other vaccines routinely used today. The vaccine is associated with known adverse effects that range from mild to severe. Mild vaccine reactions include formation of satellite lesions, fever, muscle aches, regional lymphadenopathy, fatigue, headache, nausea, rashes, and soreness at the vaccination site.13,18,19 A recent clinical trial reported that more than one-third of vaccine recipients missed days of work or school because of these mild vaccine-related symptoms.18

After the second Covid Vax, I know quiet a few people who NEVER RETURNED TO WORK AT ALL.

In the 1960s, serious adverse events associated with smallpox vaccination in the United States included death (1/million vaccinations), progressive vaccinia (1.5/million vaccinations), eczema vaccinatum (39/million vaccinations), postvaccinial encephalitis (12/million vaccinations), and generalized vaccinia (241/million vaccinations).20 Adverse events were approximately ten times more common among those vaccinated for the first time compared to revaccinees.20

Compare THAT to the Covid VAX

Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines Updated Nov. 3, 2023. CDC COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

The CDC reports some people have mild side effects and severe reactions are rare .

Some, Mild, and Rare are not statistics!

I was unable to find the death rate following the Covid shot on the CDC’s website. The only data regarding death was this study:

Assessment of Risk for Sudden Cardiac Death Among Adolescents and Young Adults After Receipt of COVID-19 Vaccine — Oregon, June 2021–December 2022 Weekly / April 11, 2024 / 73(14);317–320 To determine risk for sudden cardiac death among adolescents and young adults after COVID-19 vaccination, investigators examined June 2021–December 2022 Oregon death certificate data for decedents aged 16–30 years. Of 40 deaths that occurred among persons who had received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose, three occurred ≤100 days after vaccination. Among these, two occurred in persons with underlying illness, and one decedent had an undetermined cause of death. The data do not support an association of COVID-19 vaccination with sudden cardiac death among previously healthy young persons.

According to the CDC, the Covid shot never causes death?!

QUESTION:

Then why do I personally know 3 people who died after getting the shot?

Discounting death after a shot because of underlying illness is like saying people who died from Covid while receiving “the treatment” had a preexisting condition.

It doesn’t matter, they still died and likely would NOT have died if they hadn’t taken THE SHOT!

Maybe it’s time for the CDC to update their website, include real stats and correct their grammar. It’s, the data does not support….GEE!