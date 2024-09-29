Everyday I came home from the hospital and marked the calendar with a red X while announcing, “No Covid at the hospital today, AGAIN”.
All the while videos blasted from the internet of dancing nurses and dead body trucks. No one could explain it, until the shots came out…
Then it all made sense.
I was able to save my immediate family, but no one else believed me.
I guess Covid was the kind of thing it helped to witness…
Discussion about this post
No posts
The hoopla scare at the beginning was in order to teach compliance. Huge psych experiment.
The dancing nurses are proof the hospitals were empty. What nursing unit personnel had time to choreograph a dance, ever! None I ever at.