Renowned Microbiologist: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ ‘Destroyed the Brains’ of ‘Billions of People’

Frank Bergman

July 14, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A world-renowned microbiologist has issued a chilling warning over the unprecedented damage that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have caused to the brains of people who received the injections.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is sounding the alarm over the long-term damage he’s uncovered in the mRNA-vaccinated.

Bhakdi warns that the problem is so severe that there are “billions of people” whose brains have been “destroyed” by the Covid shots.

The award-winning former professor of microbiology argues that people have been permanently “altered” by the experimental injections.

“The mRNA vaccines cause the destruction of brain cells,” Dr. Bhakdi warns.

“Obviously. And that is what we are now experiencing.

“We’re seeing – I’m afraid to say – billions of people whose brains are not working anymore.

“Not as they should be.

“They are altered,” he continues.

“And they don’t have the willpower anymore.

“They don’t have the intelligence anymore…”

WATCH:

This is not the first time Bhakdi has raised the alarm about the genetic shots, however.

As Slay News reported last year, Bhakdi testified that Covid mRNA shots are “life-threatening” to humans.

He warned that pushing the injections onto the public only benefits “infinitely evil” global “elites.”

Dr. Bhakdi issued the warning during testimony before lawmakers in the German Parliament.

“The vaccination turned out to be the greatest blessing for the money and world’s elites, for the pharmaceutical industry and politics,” Bhakdi declared.

“They could pursue their own interests, under the common slogan ‘Everything for public health,’ ‘everything for the well-being of the general public.’

“To achieve this goal, they created the WHO [World Health Organization].

“These non-democratically elected people, basically a private association that is in the process of gaining power over the healthcare system in the 190 Member States.”

“Who hasn’t heard about the mysterious sudden cardiac deaths occurring around the world?” he continued.

“They are just the tip of the iceberg,” he warned.

“Heart disease caused by vaccinations is on the agenda of young and old alike.

Concluding his testimony before German lawmakers, Bhakdi declared:

“Anyone who praises mRNA vaccines as safe and effective, anyone who claims that vaccination rarely causes serious side effects is either incredibly ignorant or infinitely evil – they are committing a crime.

“Just like everyone who actively or passively pursues and supports this vaccination.

“Because it is now scientifically proven that vaccination can only have negative effects, and this to a life-threatening extent.”

https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-microbiologist-mrna-vaccines-destroyed-brains-billions-people/