I’m not going to do any crazy, wild conspiracy speculation theory here because I get destroyed by it and 82 is like 135 in Big Pharma years, so 82 is PAST the life expectancy here in the United States.

by Harmless Dave from The Real Music Observer

The last original member of The Moody Blues has died. Keyboardist Mike Pinder died at 82 on Wednesday in Northern California, according to his family, the band and guitarist John Lodge, who lives in Naples, Florida. Pinder follows original singer and guitarist Denny Laine, who died in Naples last year. Pinder died surrounded by his family, according to the Facebook post. No cause of death was revealed. His former bandmate Laine was 79 when he died Dec. 5. After getting COVID in 2022, the singer-guitarist had been in and out of the hospital for various health issues, Hines said last year, including a collapsed lung, bacterial infections and Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), the lung disease that eventually killed him.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2024/04/25/mike-pinder-moody-blues-dead/73453647007/

The Moody Blues were one of the Great Bands .

Covid has left yet, another bloody stain.

I will never forget Days of Future Past , especially the song, Tuesday Afternoon.