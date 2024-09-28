Share this postMe TOO Neighborhooddee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMe TOO NeighborhoodObservationsDee DeeSep 28, 20247Share this postMe TOO Neighborhooddee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareGreetings from the Me TOO neighborhood, where everybody wins and rules don’t exist…that is, until someone’s dog gets hurt, then it’s “not MY fault”. I hope they don’t have kids…Subscribe7Share this postMe TOO Neighborhooddee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6SharePrevious
We're living in a near constant state of disorder, chaos and lawlessness!! Very unsettling
Stay safe Dee Dee
They are most likely all jabbed up with damaged immune systems. So they have a year or two left before they enter the local bone yard. We won’t miss them.