Lex Fridman interviews Trump
Observations
Dee Dee
Sep 07, 2024
Thought this maybe of interest.
Thank-you,
Nurse,
Dee
It was an outstanding interview with tough questions Trump answered.
Kamala has yet to do a single in depth interview by herself and that says a lot about her weak character.
Kamala’s father is a Marxist and Kamala introduced Marxist policies; if one has never run a successful business and signed pay checks, they should never be POTUS.
Lex kept raising the issue of Trump pushing the stolen election of 2020. We must face and more people must face that the DEMLEFT is criminal, trying destroy America and install totalitarianism. Unfortunately, they are supported by the world power structure lead by the World Economic Forum.