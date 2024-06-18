Kary B. Mullis won the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for inventing PCR- (copying and amplifying DNA).

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/interview/

Notable quotes from the video:

Fauci doesn’t know anything really about anything and I’d say it to his face. He doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in the position he is in. Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.

You can’t expect the sheep to really respect the best and brightest. They don’t know the difference really. I like humans, don’t get me wrong, but basically, the vast majority of them do not posses the ability to judge who is and who isn’t a really good scientist. That’s the main problem actually with science in this century. There are no old wise men up on the top making sure that we don’t do something really dumb. The Academy of Science is just a bunch of idiots just like everybody else.

Kary B. Mullis died August 7, 2019 of pneumonia.

https://cen.acs.org/acs-news/Kary-Mullis-dies-age-74/97/web/2019/08

Kary Mullis was a Nobel prize winning biochemist who invented the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method. He did not invent an RT-PCR test for SARs-CoV-2. Kary Mullis died on 07 August 2019 before the first case of SARs-CoV-2 was identified.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/freedom-of-information-responses-from-the-mhra-week-commencing-15-february-2021/freedom-of-information-request-about-pcr-swab-test-accuracy-sars-cov-2-parts-1-2-foi-21-153