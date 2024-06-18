Kary B. Mullis won the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for inventing PCR- (copying and amplifying DNA).
Notable quotes from the video:
Fauci doesn’t know anything really about anything and I’d say it to his face. He doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in the position he is in.
Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.
You can’t expect the sheep to really respect the best and brightest. They don’t know the difference really. I like humans, don’t get me wrong, but basically, the vast majority of them do not posses the ability to judge who is and who isn’t a really good scientist. That’s the main problem actually with science in this century.
There are no old wise men up on the top making sure that we don’t do something really dumb.
The Academy of Science is just a bunch of idiots just like everybody else.
Kary B. Mullis died August 7, 2019 of pneumonia.
Kary Mullis was a Nobel prize winning biochemist who invented the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method. He did not invent an RT-PCR test for SARs-CoV-2.
Kary Mullis died on 07 August 2019 before the first case of SARs-CoV-2 was identified.
I often wonder if he died a natural death. We have of course these clips, which of course only substackers have seen, but how many would have trusted these people if this man had been alive. He died at such a convenient moment didn't he?
Yes! And this information was a major reason for me to ignore almost everything written or said about Covid-19, because nearly everyone was citing 'cases' based on PCR testing, or citing PCR tests run on themselves. So there was almost ZERO real factual information about spread or 'cases'. And they had to re-define what a medical 'case' is for their schemes, and that also speaks volumes. (A medical case had to, by definition, include symptoms experienced by a patient, or observable by medical personnel. They changed it to include 'asymptomatic' as in, patient presents with no symptoms, but we spun their sample until we came up with a hit.)