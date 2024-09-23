American singer-songwriter JD Souther, known for his musical collaborations with the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt in addition to his own performing career, died at his home in New Mexico on Tuesday, days before he was set to begin a tour that had an early stop scheduled in Livermore next week.

Souther, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, also co-wrote songs with James Taylor.

Souther died peacefully at his home in New Mexico, according to his rep. No cause of death was given. He was about to embark on a tour with Karla Bonoff.