Anyone who questioned the science was eyed suspiciously; anyone who refused the vaccine was labeled a conspiracy theorist. Those who refused experienced extreme peer pressure, ridicule, and witnessed threats from the media including refusal of work, travel, and food. The well documented response was, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated”. The unvaccinated were held responsible for ALL the variants. We were shamed and called selfish. They blamed us for the failure of herd immunity and said, WE WERE INFECTIOUS.

They dangled, threatened, bribed and beat the narrative to death, like the mare from a Dostoevsky novel.

If everyone will just take it, the pandemic can end.

And we all watched how those pumpkins rot… Nothing ever returned to normal; nothing will ever be the same.

Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies

Tell me lies

Tell me, tell me lies

Little Lies By Fleetwood Mac