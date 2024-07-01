This surgeon visited my loved one after a serious, abdominal surgery for a Post-Op check. While leaning over to examine his artwork, a mucousy sneeze was released over the wound. Within a few days, the patient was running a fever with yellow/green drainage seeping around the sutures.
He was told, “go directly to the ER” where Dr. Evil was waiting. He literally ripped open the wound without any pain medication and shamelessly announced, “The incision will need to heal from the inside out”. Dr. Evil stuffed some damp 4X4’s into the wound and sent him home.
This man lost significant weight, suffered severe pain and required home health nurses to visit multiple times every week for months, to assist with wound care/healing. It took 6 months before my loved one was back on his feet.
Hospital executives sit around tables stuffing their faces and scratching their heads wondering how to lower, “hospital acquired infection rates”.
It’s just not that complicated Mr. CEO…
P.S. And here’s another example how MASKS DON’T WORK!
years ago our old friend was hospitalized and got one of these nasty hospital germs. On her door was a rack with masks and gloves we all had to put on. Then the lung mucus therapist came in and started the tapping, meanwhile sniffing and sneezing, without mask or gloves. She laughed and said, yeah, I got the sniffles... luckily our old friend was from iron, she survived both the hospital germs and the therapist! She made it to 100 and a few months !
We've seen much of this. Hospital acquired infections are one of our biggest killers. Sepsis. Medical errors are the 3rd leading cause of death in the United States. Add in the Covid vaccine deaths that appear to be the number one cause of death now.