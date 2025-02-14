Every year it’s the same thing, FREE Physicals are Here!
I go because of the coercion otherwise known as insurance discount. I’m reminded how nothing is free, while the doctor recommends a bunch of screening tests and studies. My response is always, “No”. The doctor ends by quietly saying, “You know I have to say these things”.
Next a nurse asks, “When was your last tetanus shot?” My response, “I’m not taking anymore shots since the COVID vaccine”. She looks away remembering how she was pressured against her will and adds, “they don’t require it anymore”…
Those of us who lived through the mandates, tears, threats, division, and sleepless nights will never forget and now… they don’t require it anymore.
How convenient!
My doc finishes up with saying, “Watch your sugar” and “Get your labs drawn sometime in the future”.
Yearly Physicals…useless minus the discount.
Yup. My experiences - in the last few years - doctors just checking off boxes. One astoundingly unpleasant one - the doctor either did not like me personally, or disliked older people in general, she was theatrically unpleasant. And now it sort of depends on the insurance company. Those who signed up for Direct Contract (called something different now) get all the Medicare money up front and get to keep what they do not spend. What could possibly go wrong. Humana was ecstatic. I have not had one for a couple of years, and am considering just paying for some blood tests myself. At almost 79, I am not on any medications and that seems to annoy doctors, for some reason. No jabs, no pills, for many many years. No Covid or flu jabs. The last exam, two years ago, I was asked what prescriptions I took. I said none. So the nurse said, very slowly and condescendingly - what do you take to keep your blood pressure nice and low? As if I did not understand what a prescription is. I said nothing, I just take deep breaths whenever I am in a stressful situation like this one.
I agree
Faith and trust are lost with the medical community. A shroud of mistrust will hang over the profession for a generation or two.