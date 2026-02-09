There are those among us, who for whatever reason, can see. In my opinion, there is a relationship to a sixth sense, intuition or the spiritual realm that acts as a buffer to evil, allowing one a closer view. Covid was evil and separated the sheep from wolves. As we observed, most sheep are followers and without a good shepherd, are led astray.

I’ve spent the past several weeks in a state of unbelievable shock due to witnessing a tragic state of health at the local hospital. There have been numerous ICU admissions involving previously healthy, young pregnant women, ongoing severe pre-eclampsia requiring emergency C-sections, readmissions for post-eclampsia, and numerous, preterm babies almost all requiring oxygen. The acuity level among a previously, healthy population has drastically increased since Covid, and blaming the problem on obesity is insufficient and insulting.

I’m also experiencing a strange reaction of shock when I share with each mother (patient) who has pre-eclampsia, that we’re now seeing an explosion of this condition. Apparently the patients are living in a bubble. The OB MD’s are not addressing, commenting or offering any explanation to anyone, especially their patients. While I continue searching through the charts for pre-existing conditions or some explanation, what I observe is that the majority of these afflicted women took the “vaccines”. The Covid shots are the number one offender with the RSV being the second. The Tdap given for every pregnancy during the third trimester is also highly questionable. Aluminum exists in every vaccine, could this be a cumulative effect and

Why is no one talking?

We can’t address the problem without first admitting, we were led astray by unsavory wolves posing as good shepherds.

"But Grandmother! What big teeth you have," said Little Red Riding Hood her voice quivering slightly. "The better to eat you with, my dear," roared the wolf.

There is a reason this fable has been around thousands of years…

Nurse Dee