Literally try to do the right thing but whether it be the car, cost of food, surprise bills, neighbors, family, employer, or just mean, nasty, angry people….hard to get a break!
Please share if you are feeling it too…
Thanks,
Nurse Dee
I feel like this, sometimes hopelessness sets in as well. Couple of things that work for me to feel better, sit down ask myself "What is so bad right now?" Usually nothing, and that can calm me.
It works because most of the time I'm worried about something that might happen, or how I could have handled something in the past better.
Another is to go for a walk, I find if I tap my thumb to my finger tips (like you were counting) while walking it seems to involve enough of my brain I don't think about stressful things.
Last thing is a military combat trick, controlled breathing, take 3 seconds to slowly breathe in, hold for 3 seconds, slowly breathe out for 3 seconds, repeat.
Whenever I find myself getting angry, this breathing thing really helps. (vagus nerve stimulation)
I find it helpful to know that behind it all, behind everything, reality is good. God is good. Even though we live in this challenging pocket of reality in which people frequently do horrible things to each other, if we zoom out, we can see that reality as a whole is good. And we can thrive in this pocket of reality given the understanding that reality is good / God is good.