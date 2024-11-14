If you work in healthcare and refuse the flu jab, 47 questions pop up thanks to a software platform adopted by the medical industrial complex known as ReadySet.
No discussion is offered as to why divulging medical information is necessary. This appears to be both a HIPPA violation and coercion. The decision to take the jab or not lies between the patient and doctor, or one’s conscience. No explanation required.
They saved the best for last.
I acknowledge that influenza vaccination is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all healthcare personnel to prevent infection from and transmission of influenza and its complications, including death, to my patients, my coworkers, my family, and my community. By selecting this option, I am requesting either a medical or a religious exemption to the flu vaccine.
Pig products from greedy Pig PHARMA??? Everyone should object to them!
But the CDC does not even claim that the flu shot
prevents infection or transmission.
Their only claim is that it reduces symptoms,
which it does not.