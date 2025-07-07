Denmark Sounds Alarm as Surging Neuropathy Linked to Covid ‘Vaccines’

Frank Bergman

July 7, 2025 - 12:58 pm

Leading researchers in Denmark are sounding the alarm after uncovering a disturbing link between Covid mRNA “vaccines” and surging cases of disabling neuropathy.

A bombshell new study led by Danish scientists has reignited concerns that the mRNA injections are responsible for soaring reports of Small Fiber Neuropathy (SFN), a serious neurological condition affecting the nerves.

The peer-reviewed case series was led by Dr. Giulia Carolina Primicerio at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

The results of the study were published in the Journal of the Neurological Sciences (Volume 474).

Dr. Primicerio and the team of researchers found compelling clinical evidence linking mRNA and viral vector Covid vaccines to new-onset nerve damage.

The discovery raises urgent questions about how many people may be suffering in silence.

Small Fiber Neuropathy (SFN) is a disabling and often painful condition affecting the body’s unmyelinated sensory and autonomic nerves.

It can cause burning pain, tingling, temperature sensitivity, and even autonomic dysfunction, disrupting heart rate, digestion, and more.

The major clinical investigation involved 16 adults who sought medical care between January 2021 and February 2023 with suspected SFN after receiving Covid “vaccines.”

The researchers note that all participants had no prior history of small fiber neuropathy.

Symptoms began anywhere from a few hours to 30 days post-vaccine (median ~6 days).

Diagnostic testing included nerve biopsies, sweat tests, and sensory exams to confirm SFN.

Nine of the 16 patients met full diagnostic criteria for small fiber neuropathy.

Most patients received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, though Moderna and AstraZeneca were also represented.

Among those diagnosed:

All experienced burning pain, tingling, and paresthesia, classic signs of nerve damage.

Diagnostic testing showed reduced nerve fiber density, abnormal thermal detection, and reduced sweat gland function.

Five patients were hospitalized, initially under suspicion of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a more severe, autoimmune neurological disorder.

While CSF results came back normal, the overlap raised red flags.

The study drew comparisons to neuropathy following other vaccines, noting a similar pattern of immune-mediated nerve injury, further strengthening the connection.

Unlike so many recent studies clouded by pharma dollars or government influence, this one is refreshingly clean: no outside funding, no conflicts of interest, and full informed consent from every participant.

Ethical approval was granted under rigorous standards.

That alone makes this study hard to dismiss.

This isn’t just another isolated report; it’s yet another data point in a growing pattern.

COVID-19 vaccines have now been linked to myocarditis, strokes, blood clots, menstrual disruption, and now, nerve damage.

And still, public health authorities refuse to adjust their messaging or conduct individualized risk assessments.

Even more troubling is the fact that the vast majority of patients in this case series were women in their 40s and 50s, the very demographic being pressured hardest to get “boosted” again and again.

This study is a clear wake-up call: the long-term safety of Covid “vaccines,” particularly for those with autoimmune conditions or prior vaccine reactions, must be re-evaluated.

The authors conclude:

“This Danish case series provides troubling links between COVID-19 vaccines and small fiber neuropathy… the real-world signal underscores the importance of robust post-marketing safety surveillance.”

This peer-reviewed research confirms what many vaccine-injured individuals have been warning for years.

The pain of the victims is real, and it deserves recognition, research, and medical support.

It’s time to stop silencing sufferers and instead demand accountability, transparency, and above all, choice.

No one should be coerced into a product that still triggers new neurological concerns three years in.