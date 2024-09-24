Share this postCovid Czardee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCovid CzarObservations...Dee DeeSep 24, 202451Share this postCovid Czardee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther31ShareOnly a psychopath could Dream This Up!Subscribe51Share this postCovid Czardee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther31SharePrevious
I hate that man with an all consuming passion.
Yes, it was evil-genius-level shenanigans. Make a disease that kills off the old and sick, scare the crap out of everyone, teach them to accept tyranny, implement all the control measures your totalitarian collectivist brain ever fantasized about, make them embrace censorship, make them pay for the "cure" you are experimenting with, , make them permanent patient-customers, in short, put on the black helmet, black cape, black gloves, and EMBRACE THE POWER OF THE DARK SIDE.