Danny

I tested positive for neuropathy a year before taking the covid vaccines. One calf was very slightly smaller than the other & was the reason they tested me. Other than that, I had no symptoms at all. Eight hours after taking the 2nd Moderna shot I had a very hot flush start at my feet & travel all the up my body. Within two days I had full blown neuropathy. Still have it & it’s even worse now. Within a year I developed 6 Brain Tumors. They removed on & radiated 5. Gave me a few months to live & sent hospice to my house & I sent them home. That was 2 years ago. A couple of months ago I had another brain tumor show up. They were able to radiate it away also. Still hanging in there. I know the neuropathy blew up due to the covid shot. No doubt in my mind or my neurologist mind. Not sure about the brain tumors but they are neurological.

