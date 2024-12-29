COVID Aftermath: 2 DEVASTATING Side Effects of the Vaccine
88 thoughts on “COVID Aftermath: 2 DEVASTATING Side Effects of the Vaccine”
Our daughrer in law went blind after the Johnson and Johnson shot!
My son got. of all things kidney stone! He would lose his job if he didn’t take it. That horrified me . thank for sharing.
kidney stones do not form spontaneous.they take months to developed
A coworker with low immune took the 4th Covid vaccine, passed away not long after, lung cancer
my daughter took hers got deathly ill for a week and now she is dealing with stage 4 lung cancer and recently medical added thyroid issues
Your information is incorrect.Look at the science data, it is more likely to die from covid than receive sny ill effects from vaccine.you are only scaring people about what cpuld protect them.
The day sfter the shot My legs were so weak.. and still are. . I have developed muscle spasms. I’ve had 4 people that I know of Die from complications to the shot. I just Buried my Best friend today she was 89 due to the shot causing her to have heart problems.I buried another friend a Year ago he wound up with all the rashes. Hives. Poor guy was 85. I feel that the shot was a way to thin out the population.
After the Johnson and Johnson I got Retinal Vein Occlusion , which is an eye stroke. I lost the vision in my right eye. I’m now going for monthly injections and I can see blurry and can not make out letters or numbers. There’s no guarantee I will regain my sight back fully. They are blaming it on high blood pressure but someone in the medical field said my pressure wasn’t high enough to give me that. I believe it was the shot.
Did she recovered her vision?
I had allergy reaction after the vaccine Moderna, took medicine for allergy and I am doing well, nothing happened with the Pfizer vaccine, the vaccine have different ingredients, you have to compare and decide which one is best or not good according to your health. talk to your Doctor.
Ludmilla Zenfildmann
I gained 20 more years after the second shot. Also, I went twice to the emergency room because I had an enormous skin rash. I still can not recuperate, I just started to have rheumatism but after a shot, I got a full-blown disease. A normal blood test is 6-11, mine was 14, but after the Covid-19 shot it went to 66 points of rheumatism, so I hardly walk, gain weight, and have more problems with it.
I have heard that from people.
I got congestive heart failure after taking the vaccine 2 shots. I wish I hadn’t done that.
I tested positive for neuropathy a year before taking the covid vaccines. One calf was very slightly smaller than the other & was the reason they tested me. Other than that, I had no symptoms at all. Eight hours after taking the 2nd Moderna shot I had a very hot flush start at my feet & travel all the up my body. Within two days I had full blown neuropathy. Still have it & it’s even worse now. Within a year I developed 6 Brain Tumors. They removed on & radiated 5. Gave me a few months to live & sent hospice to my house & I sent them home. That was 2 years ago. A couple of months ago I had another brain tumor show up. They were able to radiate it away also. Still hanging in there. I know the neuropathy blew up due to the covid shot. No doubt in my mind or my neurologist mind. Not sure about the brain tumors but they are neurological.
I didn’t do the vaccine, but my sis did and she had brain tumors(7) and they did treatment and she was fine then more developed. We have no family history of brain tumors. Family also feels it is due to her getting vaccinated. Good luck!
What can be done for the skin rash?
These people are mistaken.
COVID-19 vaccines are Safe and Effective.
Dottie Caul has been educated.