What is the punishment for The Theft of Innocence?
No justice on this earth exists for destroying trust in government, medicine, and every organization once established for the good of humanity.
As Fauci waltzes into the sunset with more money than any human needs, seemingly accountable to no one, millions are left suffering or dead from the lies of one man.
Romans 12:19
Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.
Death penalty is to good for Fauci!
All these murderers need rounding up