Safe from what? The experts tell a story that every year a flu virus develops in Asia and migrates around the world making people sick. The vaccine keeps people from getting the flu or serious illness.
Then WHY do I witness healthy people becoming sick after taking the flu shot? And they cough/sneeze all over those who refuse. That loose fitting mask is NOT going to keep anyone safe. SO, WHAT IS THE POINT?
I would like to see one year when we aren’t given flu shots…wouldn’t it be amazing if we didn’t get sick? Just think about what that could mean…
It’s hard to unsee once you see. And yes, there are many who believe that as soon as the shots are given, the flu just happened to arrive at the same time! “Wow, such great protection”, they will say, “look how the authorities “timed” the shots so accurately.”
Healthcare doesn’t allow questions or cognitive thinking. All that is required is just follow orders…
I hung in there with the flu shot regime for years. Still got a case of flu pretty much every year. Chanced on info that they are frequently wrong guessing which strain to prepare for. I usually got a little sick from the shot every year too. Finally realized they did not know what they were doing around 2015. Still was not skeptical about vaccines in general until 2021.
Given the flu is a seasonal detox, it is small wonder that People who get jabbed with toxins try to detox them. I surely hope You're not getting jabbed even with them, Dee.