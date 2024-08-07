Safe from what? The experts tell a story that every year a flu virus develops in Asia and migrates around the world making people sick. The vaccine keeps people from getting the flu or serious illness.

Then WHY do I witness healthy people becoming sick after taking the flu shot? And they cough/sneeze all over those who refuse. That loose fitting mask is NOT going to keep anyone safe. SO, WHAT IS THE POINT?

I would like to see one year when we aren’t given flu shots…wouldn’t it be amazing if we didn’t get sick? Just think about what that could mean…

It’s hard to unsee once you see . And yes, there are many who believe that as soon as the shots are given, the flu just happened to arrive at the same time! “Wow, such great protection”, they will say, “look how the authorities “timed” the shots so accurately.”