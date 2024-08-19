https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/vaccines/vaccine-recommendations.html

Live vaccines

Live vaccines contain live attenuated microorganisms, which are still capable of replicating within the host (vaccinee). The microorganisms are attenuated, meaning that they have lost most of their disease causing capacity but still need to be in possession of their immunogenic property. In most cases, live vaccines show a significantly higher immunogenicity (Table 9.2) than inactivated vaccines since natural infection is imitated almost perfectly by eliciting a wider range of immunologic responses, both humoral (B cells) and cellular immunity (CD8+ and CD4+ T cells). A single vaccine administration is usually sufficient to induce long-term, sometimes even lifelong, protection.

However, the main disadvantage of this vaccine category is the potential of reversion to natural virulence via back mutations of the attenuated vaccine-organism and the possibility of causing a symptomatic affection similar to wild-virus infection in the recipient or in unprotected contacts (e.g. vaccine-associated-paralytic-poliomyelitis after oral poliovirus vaccine, OPV).

