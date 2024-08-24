Cataracts in setting of multisystem inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination

This is the first reported case of cataract formation following a COVID-19 vaccine. While ocular adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination are rare, it is important to raise awareness of these entities amongst medical providers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and vaccinations become widespread.

Thus, we believe the most compelling etiology of his cataracts is the significant inflammatory dysregulation given their rapid onset after a recent, unremarkable ophthalmologic exam.

Although many inflammatory diseases, such as Behcet's disease, are well known to cause cataracts, the mechanism underlying inflammation-induced cataracts is not well understood.