This was a conversation between myself and a former coworker last week. Her last comment was, “No More Shots For Me!”.
Here’s a few quotes from a submission noting this rare disorder:
Cataracts in setting of multisystem inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination
This is the first reported case of cataract formation following a COVID-19 vaccine. While ocular adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination are rare, it is important to raise awareness of these entities amongst medical providers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and vaccinations become widespread.
Thus, we believe the most compelling etiology of his cataracts is the significant inflammatory dysregulation given their rapid onset after a recent, unremarkable ophthalmologic exam.
Although many inflammatory diseases, such as Behcet's disease, are well known to cause cataracts, the mechanism underlying inflammation-induced cataracts is not well understood.
Here’s a good explanation why this is all happening.
Vaccines were so dangerous that they could not exist in the regular capitalist marketplace. So Pharma got Congress to pass the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act to give themselves and their minions liability protection. With antidepressants and statins liability protection is less pressing because harms can be hidden with the blanket excuses “s/he was depressed” and “s/he was just old.”
Too bad She had the first one... I really am so sad for all the Ones They duped.
We had best do all We can to solve for the psychopaths in control...
