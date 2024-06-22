Bill Gates Says It's 'Misinformation' That He Or Fauci Benefitted Or Made Money On Vaccines 'Is That a Joke?'
Caleb Naysmith
Mon, Apr 15, 2024
"There was all this insanity about misinformation that maybe I was benefiting from it or maybe (former Chief Medical Adviser to the President Dr. Anthony) Fauci was making money off of vaccines, things that were so the opposite, that even today, I kind of think, hey, is that a joke?" Gates said.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bill-gates-says-misinformation-fauci-140023925.html
Pandemic creates new billionaire every 30 hours
“Billionaires are arriving in Davos to celebrate an incredible surge in their fortunes. The pandemic and now the steep increases in food and energy prices have, simply put, been a bonanza for them.
The brief shows that 573 people became new billionaires during the pandemic, at the rate of one every 30 hours.
https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-releases/pandemic-creates-new-billionaire-every-30-hours-now-million-people-could-fall
As billionaires gather in Davos, Switzerland, in person for the first time in over two years, they have a lot to celebrate. During the COVID-19 pandemic their mountain of wealth has reached unprecedented and dizzying heights.
https://www.oxfam.org/en/research/profiting-pain
Davos '24: Bill Gates Joins Belgium in Showcase of Innovation and Global Partnerships
FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister
Jan 17, 2024, 03:09 ET
BRUSSELS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgium is opening its first ever House during the World Economic Forum's 2024 Annual Meeting, held from 15-19 January in Davos, Switzerland.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davos-24-bill-gates-joins-belgium-in-showcase-of-innovation-and-global-partnerships-302036754.html
Then why did Philanthropath Bill Gates brag about making a 20-to-1 return on his $10 billion investment in vaccines in this CNBC interview?
• https://youtu.be/aiweiJQa5iQ
For details, see:
• "Anatomy of a Philanthropath: Dreams of Democide & Dictatorship – Part 1: A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation": https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams
Bill Gates is evil. He’s totally about money and depopulation. Anything he is involved with is a ploy to turn it around to a big profit for him and the harm generated means nothing to him.