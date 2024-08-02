https://www.mintpressnews.com/documents-show-bill-gates-has-given-319-million-to-media-outlets/278943/

The Gates Foundation money going towards media programs has been split up into a number of sections, presented in descending numerical order, and includes a link to the relevant grant on the organization’s website.

Awards Directly to Media Outlets:

NPR- $24,663,066

The Guardian (including TheGuardian.org)- $12,951,391

Cascade Public Media – $10,895,016

Public Radio International (PRI.org/TheWorld.org)- $7,719,113

The Conversation- $6,664,271

Univision- $5,924,043

Der Spiegel (Germany)- $5,437,294

Project Syndicate- $5,280,186

Education Week – $4,898,240

WETA- $4,529,400

NBCUniversal Media- $4,373,500

Nation Media Group (Kenya) – $4,073,194

Le Monde (France)- $4,014,512

Bhekisisa (South Africa) – $3,990,182

El País – $3,968,184

BBC- $3,668,657

CNN- $3,600,000

KCET- $3,520,703

Population Communications International (population.org) – $3,500,000

The Daily Telegraph – $3,446,801

Chalkbeat – $2,672,491

The Education Post- $2,639,193

Rockhopper Productions (U.K.) – $2,480,392

Corporation for Public Broadcasting – $2,430,949

UpWorthy – $2,339,023

Financial Times – $2,309,845

The 74 Media- $2,275,344

Texas Tribune- $2,317,163

Punch (Nigeria) – $2,175,675

News Deeply – $1,612,122

The Atlantic- $1,403,453

Minnesota Public Radio- $1,290,898

YR Media- $1,125,000

The New Humanitarian- $1,046,457

Sheger FM (Ethiopia) – $1,004,600

Al-Jazeera- $1,000,000

ProPublica- $1,000,000

Crosscut Public Media – $810,000

Grist Magazine- $750,000

Kurzgesagt – $570,000

Educational Broadcasting Corp – $506,504

Classical 98.1 – $500,000

PBS – $499,997

Gannett – $499,651

Mail and Guardian (South Africa)- $492,974

Inside Higher Ed.- $439,910

BusinessDay (Nigeria) – $416,900

Medium.com – $412,000

Nutopia- $350,000

Independent Television Broadcasting Inc. – $300,000

Independent Television Service, Inc. – $300,000

Caixin Media (China) – $250,000

Pacific News Service – $225,000

National Journal – $220,638

Chronicle of Higher Education – $149,994

Belle and Wissell, Co. $100,000

Media Trust – $100,000

New York Public Radio – $77,290

KUOW – Puget Sound Public Radio – $5,310

Together, these donations total $166,216,526. The money is generally directed towards issues close to the Gateses hearts. For example, the $3.6 million CNN grant went towards “report[ing] on gender equality with a particular focus on least developed countries, producing journalism on the everyday inequalities endured by women and girls across the world,” while the Texas Tribune received millions to “to increase public awareness and engagement of education reform issues in Texas.” Given that Bill is one of the charter schools’ most fervent supporters, a cynic might interpret this as planting pro-corporate charter school propaganda into the media, disguised as objective news reporting.

The Gates Foundation has also given nearly $63 million to charities closely aligned with big media outlets, including nearly $53 million to BBC Media Action, over $9 million to MTV’s Staying Alive Foundation, and $1 million to The New York Times Neediest Causes Fund. While not specifically funding journalism, donations to the philanthropic arm of a media player should still be noted.

Gates continues to underwrite a wide network of investigative journalism centers as well, totaling just over $38 million, more than half of which has gone to the D.C.-based International Center for Journalists to expand and develop African media.

These centers include:

International Center for Journalists- $20,436,938

Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (Nigeria) – $3,800,357

The Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting – $2,432,552

Fondation EurActiv Politech – $2,368,300

International Women’s Media Foundation – $1,500,000

Center for Investigative Reporting – $1,446,639

InterMedia Survey institute – $1,297,545

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism – $1,068,169

Internews Network – $985,126

Communications Consortium Media Center – $858,000

Institute for Nonprofit News – $650,021

The Poynter Institute for Media Studies- $382,997

Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (Nigeria) – $360,211

Institute for Advanced Journalism Studies – $254,500

Global Forum for Media Development (Belgium) – $124,823

Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting – $100,000

In addition to this, the Gates Foundation also plies press and journalism associations with cash, to the tune of at least $12 million. For example, the National Newspaper Publishers Association — a group representing more than 200 outlets — has received $3.2 million.

The list of these organizations includes:

Education Writers Association – $5,938,475

National Newspaper Publishers Association – $3,249,176

National Press Foundation- $1,916,172

Washington News Council- $698,200

American Society of News Editors Foundation – $250,000

Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press- $25,000

This brings our running total up to $216.4 million.

Gates Foundation grants pertaining to the instruction of journalists include:

Johns Hopkins University – $1,866,408

Teachers College, Columbia University- $1,462,500

University of California Berkeley- $767,800

Tsinghua University (China) – $450,000

Seattle University – $414,524

Institute for Advanced Journalism Studies – $254,500

Rhodes University (South Africa) – $189,000

Montclair State University- $160,538

Pan-Atlantic University Foundation – $130,718

World Health Organization – $38,403

The Aftermath Project- $15,435

The BMGF also pays for a wide range of specific media campaigns around the world. For example, since 2014 it has donated $5.7 million to the Population Foundation of India in order to create dramas that promote sexual and reproductive health, with the intent to increase family planning methods in South Asia. Meanwhile, it alloted over $3.5 million to a Senegalese organization to develop radio shows and online content that would feature health information. Supporters consider this to be helping critically underfunded media, while opponents might consider it a case of a billionaire using his money to plant his ideas and opinions into the press.

Media projects supported by the Gates Foundation:

European Journalism Centre – $20,060,048

World University Service of Canada – $12,127,622

Well Told Story Limited – $9,870,333

Solutions Journalism Inc.- $7,254,755

Entertainment Industry Foundation – $6,688,208

Population Foundation of India- $5,749,826 –

Participant Media – $3,914,207

Réseau Africain de l’Education pour la santé- $3,561,683

New America – $3,405,859

AllAfrica Foundation – $2,311,529

Steps International – $2,208,265

Center for Advocacy and Research – $2,200,630

The Sesame Workshop – $2,030,307

Panos Institute West Africa – $1,809,850

Open Cities Lab – $1,601,452

Harvard university – $1,190,527

Learning Matters – $1,078,048

The Aaron Diamond Aids Research Center- $981,631

Thomson Media Foundation- $860,628

Communications Consortium Media Center – $858,000

StoryThings- $799,536

Center for Rural Strategies – $749,945

The New Venture Fund – $700,000

Helianthus Media – $575,064

University of Southern California- $550,000

World Health Organization- $530,095

Phi Delta Kappa International – $446,000

Ikana Media – $425,000

Seattle Foundation – $305,000

EducationNC – $300,000

Beijing Guokr Interactive – $300,000

Upswell- $246,918

The African Academy of Sciences – $208,708

Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transformation (SMART) – $201,781

Bay Area Video Coalition- $190,000

PowHERful Foundation – $185,953

PTA Florida Congress of Parents and Teachers – $150,000

ProSocial – $100,000

Boston University – $100,000

National Center for Families Learning – $100,000

Development Media International – $100,000

Ahmadu Bello University- $100,000

Indonesian eHealth and Telemedicine Society – $100,000

The Filmmakers Collaborative – $50,000

Foundation for Public Broadcasting in Georgia Inc. – $25,000

SIFF – $13,000

Total: $97,315,408