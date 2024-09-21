Water Fountains were turned off in parks, schools, and hospitals during Covid-19. Anywhere a water fountain could be found, it was dry.
AND THIS WENT ON FOR YEARS...
In fact, I’m uncertain if all the water fountains have been turned back on!
Can the person please stand who authorized this decision?
Covid is not in the water and if there is NO contact between the mouth and faucet, the risk of contact transmission reduces to a number too small to measure.
Here’s an interesting study that claims the risk of catching Covid from a drinking fountain is 4%.
Presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on playground surfaces and water fountains
Published online by Cambridge University Press: 08 March 2021
Forty-three samples were collected from equipment in 33 playgrounds (in large playgrounds, samples were taken from two separate areas) and 25 samples from water fountains. At the time of sampling, the temperature ranged from 29 to 34 °C in the shade with up to 60% humidity. Two of the 43 (4.6%) samples from playground equipment and one (4%) sample from a drinking fountain tested positive
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/presence-of-sarscov2-rna-on-playground-surfaces-and-water-fountains/173671106F0D9DB6CD0C71881C22A51D
4% comes from 1 sample in 25 testing positive.
I take 2 stainless steel cups of ice water. I didn’t realize they shut down water fountains, and who actually paces their lips on the faucet? PCR test
Will provide all the answers you need. So DE hydration is weaponized. Imagine people in meetings thinking this stuff up. Like 6 feet apart.
California arrested people on the beach.
I always Loved water faucets!!! They ought to turn
Them all back on yesterday. Out here public fountains are on. Maybe an east coast thing?