Water Fountains were turned off in parks, schools, and hospitals during Covid-19. Anywhere a water fountain could be found, it was dry.

AND THIS WENT ON FOR YEARS...

In fact, I’m uncertain if all the water fountains have been turned back on!

Can the person please stand who authorized this decision?

Covid is not in the water and if there is NO contact between the mouth and faucet, the risk of contact transmission reduces to a number too small to measure.

Here’s an interesting study that claims the risk of catching Covid from a drinking fountain is 4%.

Presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on playground surfaces and water fountains

Published online by Cambridge University Press: 08 March 2021

Forty-three samples were collected from equipment in 33 playgrounds (in large playgrounds, samples were taken from two separate areas) and 25 samples from water fountains. At the time of sampling, the temperature ranged from 29 to 34 °C in the shade with up to 60% humidity. Two of the 43 (4.6%) samples from playground equipment and one (4%) sample from a drinking fountain tested positive

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/presence-of-sarscov2-rna-on-playground-surfaces-and-water-fountains/173671106F0D9DB6CD0C71881C22A51D

4% comes from 1 sample in 25 testing positive.

QUESTION:

Is it possible there was a false positive/ PCR test for the ONE sample that tested positive from the drinking fountain?

Could we at least have duplicated the study before turning off all the water fountains throughout the entire country for YEARS?

Another asinine Covid policy…