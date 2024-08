I came across a photo I had taken of a bulletin hanging on a church wall entitled, “The Government Has A Dilemma”. It was a warning, signed by a Priest 12/20/2021.

THEY NEED TO CONVINCE THE UNJABBED THAT THE JABS WORK IN ORDER TO GET THEIR FIRST 2 DOSES. WHILST AT THE SAME TIME CONVINCE THE JABBED THAT THEY DON’T WORK IN ORDER TO GET THEIR BOOSTERS! LET THAT SINK IN FOR A MOMENT…

In remembrance of An Unsung Hero…