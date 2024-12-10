Share this postDee’s Substack57 Musicians who died in 2024-with cause of deathCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore57 Musicians who died in 2024-with cause of deathObservationsDee DeeDec 10, 202449Share this postDee’s Substack57 Musicians who died in 2024-with cause of deathCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1010ShareWe don’t need “cause of death”, we need Covid shot status!Subscribe49Share this postDee’s Substack57 Musicians who died in 2024-with cause of deathCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1010SharePrevious
Let’s hope that this pictorial of the demise of some ‘ more known musical artists ‘ assists to get the message out,
Dee Dee
It’s a very poignant and thought provoking memorial ; I thank you for,it ...
On a brighter note , it’s 4;30 am in Australia where I sit pondering where this predicament is at right now -
The outflowing of factual importance, the story that has actually taken place around the world , is about to be delivered to that world , by two of the most significant truth-sayers in world history; Trump : RFK -
Can the world - will the US be able to handle it ! ? ...is my question .
My answer is - they will have NO alternative , because these honest men mean no harm any more on this shocking tale of malfeasance - on a scale that only a megalomaniac could aspire ; for when the culprits are revealed , and their motives known , there will be revenge by the bereaved , and it will be swift , and exacting .... as we say in my country - “ warts and all “. Nothing ... nothing can be left out - or the world will forever regret it.
Thank you , again, Dee Dee , .... the end is now in plain sight. Thanks be to the 2024 election process.
Let the reparations commence in peace for the victims families.
Let the guilty feel the wrath of those victims families , when just penalty is carried out.
Les Kraft is, Les Catterwell
So many! Troubling that for so many younger ones "cause of death not disclosed." 😡 Why? Also a number died from medical complications. Would they have lived LONGER without BIG HARMA'S help? 😲