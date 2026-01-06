Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
1dEdited

This is truly a nightmare. Skyrocketing igG4 antibody levels in the multiple vaccinated. This is the tolerant antibody that is produced when the body needs to ignore an infection. We’re talking about a 4000% increase in this type of antibody. So what is happening here is the body’s immune system is ignoring ongoing COVID-19 infections. They are not being cleared by the immune system. So these folks end up with an ongoing infections with no symptoms. They become Superspreaders of whatever Covid-19 variant, they happen to be infected with. In other words, the vaccinated who have taken multiple injections and say that they feel fine are not really fine. They are infected superspreaders who are unknowingly, providing hosts for the evolution of a killer Covid infection (for the vaccinated). This is really bad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dee Dee and others
Dee's avatar
Dee
1dEdited

If you look at Fauci. Fauci was in his 80's when covid happened. That man was in every media he could get on. He didn't slow down when most men in America are slowing down or dead. So why the such good health of Fauci. Was he a diet/exercise extremist? Probably not. I think he knew exactly what medications, supplements/herbs to take that extend his life or for that matter shorten other people's lives. He took what he needed to extend his life obviously, and he wasn't going to share that with the rest of us.

Do you remember Dr. Rashid Buttar whom I believe was murdered? Well in Dr. Buttar's book, he mentioned finding a fountain of youth. He talked about having helping revitalize an older lady's health. This is the year 2025. THEY KNOW already that when we age our bodies don't work the same as our bodies did when we were young. They know what gets depleted, what doesn't work anymore so much and what our bodies need to have a youthful appearance. You can bet whatever that is Fauci is taking it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Dee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture