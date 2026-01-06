and it seems as though nobody really wants to say WHY. They will tell you it’s because of all the variants but what you have to realize is that the variation to the spike protein virus is so small that a normal immune system can still pick up the virus. What we’re faced with across the world is a lot of immune systems are unable to recognize variants of the virus. If they recognize it, they are not responding to it. And the question is WHY?

He then goes on to explain how the mucosal immune system works and that it is extremely effective. He breaks down how antibodies work (IgM, IgD, IgG, IgA, and IgE).

IgG is the most dominant antibody in your bloodstream. Within the IgG there are 4 difference classes. Just remember that IgG1 and IgG3 are the ones that explode These are the missiles that when they hit their target they trigger immune responses. We’ll leave out IgG2 for the moment. IgG4 is your dud antibody. It tells your immune system to stand down. So you fire this one and instead of it exploding, it just makes a little sound. It’s saying relax, don’t overreact. So when you get infected you need IgG1 and IgG3 antibodies. The reality is if this gets overreactive you can get severe covid. But if it becomes IgG4, you can’t effectively clear the virus. This is where we are now, where a lot of people can not effectively clear the virus. When we look at the studies, and this was from 2022, we found that after the 3rd dose of mRNA, there was a 4,000% increase of IgG4 tolerant antibodies. We were told nothing to see here. This is an absolute red flag because you are dealing with quit a serious virus. When these antibodies bind to the virus, the immune system stands down. It goes, “this has got a diplomatic pass, let them through”. That’s a problem because this virus does a lot of damage when it gets inside cells. When we look at another study in 2023, it was very clear that mRNA infection cause almost 40% of the antibodies to be IgG4. You compare this to somebody who had recovered from Covid, they have 1% of IgG4. This is NOT NORMAL.

The thing I’m trying to highlight because nobody wants to say it is that in areas of the world that have very low Covid vaccination rates, do they have the same kind of problem? They probably don’t, but no one will study that because it would demonstrate pretty clearly that natural immunity was superior to hybrid immunity. Now, if you have forgotten you were told it’s the other way around. My rule of thumb is you can never beat nature.

This seems to be a primarily an mRNA issue. IgG4 is impacting on the immune system to neutralize the virus. The immune system is now fixed on the original variant in a lot of people. So when they are faced with updated variants, they are still responding to the original variant. In addition, there is a decrease in concentration of IgG1 (responsive antibodies). How in the world are they going to neutralize a virus? They are not. This makes sense why in highly vaccinated regions, we just see ongoing circulation It is now twice a year we are seeing surges of infection.

Now this is the part I had to really reflect on and think carefully about it. You have heard a lot of people talking about, “I’ve been vaccinated and had no infection”. We know that’s not possible because everybody has been exposed. So there are only 2 options, either their infection was so mild that they didn’t notice it or they no longer respond immunologically to the virus. That means they are really getting an IgG4 response that tolerates the viral infection. If you have high levels of IgG4 your immune system is just not responding. This is scary because it also means if their immune system is now tolerant of the infection and they are not having a response how are they going to clear the virus? These people are superspreaders, they are infected all the time and continuing to spread virus everywhere. This is potentially a red flag. What does it mean if you don’t clear it, an ongoing sinus infection that circulates? All of this indicates we have a cohort of the population that are unable to address infection of any variant of the virus. Everyone remains at risk, even if you have natural immunity. MOre and more what we are seeing is people who no longer respond to the infection. That means the population’s immune system has been damaged. At some point this damn has got to break. It’s not sustainable. I don’t have an answer but I do expect this will eventually blow up, we just do not know when…