This latest study by Peter McCullough is absolutely horrifying. There is no other conclusion at this point that what happened was purposeful and meant to do exactly what is being done.
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for the Central Nervous System
September 17, 2025
Creators
Grant/Financial Information: No funding.
Conflicts of Interest/Competing Interest: All the authors declare none.
Conclusions: All safety signals reported are concerning and support an immediate global ban on the COVID-19 vaccination program.
Not a single human being should have ever received a COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” injection, particularly children and infants.
https://zenodo.org/records/17148118
I know a neurologist who continues to recommend them and thinks the vaccine side effects are the virus…many are still taking the shots. The pharmacists at my local Safeway continue to give them. I work with a nurse who says she will be taking the fall booster. Some members of my family continue taking them, while professing to be saving those around them.
You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink…
Nurse Dee
People round the world need to unite more an dtake the fight to the POLITICIANS/MSM/PHARMA and confront them face to face!? But remember the original crime was the MURDER OF VULNERABLE and ELDERLY IN 2020!
Out of all of my friends and family I lead to the water only one friend recently drank some.
She now sees the light, even after taking the jabs, she is now looking, listening and leaning everything she can and is warning everyone she can.
She called me recently to tell me thank you for warning me. I just wish I would have listened to you sooner.
I have to say it brought tears to an old man’s eyes.
Thank you Dee Dee for doing the same for many !!!