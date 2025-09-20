This latest study by Peter McCullough is absolutely horrifying. There is no other conclusion at this point that what happened was purposeful and meant to do exactly what is being done.

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for the Central Nervous System September 17, 2025

Conclusions: All safety signals reported are concerning and support an immediate global ban on the COVID-19 vaccination program. Not a single human being should have ever received a COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” injection, particularly children and infants. https://zenodo.org/records/17148118

I know a neurologist who continues to recommend them and thinks the vaccine side effects are the virus…many are still taking the shots. The pharmacists at my local Safeway continue to give them. I work with a nurse who says she will be taking the fall booster. Some members of my family continue taking them, while professing to be saving those around them.

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink…

Nurse Dee