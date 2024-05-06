This one is almost impossible to avoid because compliance lowers the annual premium. However, because I’ve had the same doc for years, it’s relatively painless. He already knows how I feel about, “preventive diagnostics”. I seriously doubt he will bring up the subject of “vaccines”, so that only leaves the labs. To me, it seems a waste of money and time (although the insurance claims it’s FREE), because whenever a lab comes back “abnormal”, the response is always the same…

Drink more water…

This is the same doc who during the pandemic told me to do what your government says, no one cares about your health, and take the shot or else…although shocked, I appreciated his honesty. This is why I doubt he will broach that subject.

So we go through the motions, like ships lost at sea, wondering the point and feeling,

Over A Barrel….