Interviewing Diana Berrent with Survivor Corps
https://www.survivorcorps.com/story
We just released a paper about 2 weeks ago on Parkinsonian-like tremors and feelings of internal vibrations where people feel like someone stuck a cell phone on vibrate in the middle of their chest and is turning it on and off at random, which can keep people from sleeping and drive someone insane literally. Brain fog or cognitive dysfuction these are real serious symptoms that need attention. The GI issues are the next ones to be studied and understood because it is ruining so many people’s lives. People having extreme neuropathic pain where it mimics advanced diabetes. We’re trying to understand what are the biological mechanisms behind all of these symptoms and what clusters of symptoms can we put together. Are certain genetic profiles getting a certain cluster of symptoms, different groups getting a certain cluster, connecting the phenotyping with the genotyping and understanding which symptoms whose getting and how we can figure out the mechanisms behind it.
There are a number of theories on long covid, one is that the virus has not yet left the system, so viral persistence perhaps over response of the immune system, maybe it’s bringing up latent viruses like chicken pox turning into shingles…
I find it fascinating.
What we need to remember, this virus we initially thought of it as a pulmonary disease, as a respiratory virus. We quickly understood it was also a vascular and inflammatory disease. But I believe we will look back on it largely as a neurological disease. And that’s why so many of these symptoms are not coming up as clear answers…
Is anyone who refused the jab suffering from “Long Covid”? I personally don’t know of anyone.
Sounds like depending on where the toxin landed determines the symptoms. Many questions remain for instance what exactly was in the shot(s), and why some seem to be “OK” while others died suddenly.
But mostly I wonder why so many people fell for the “save grandma” and “be a good neighbor” rhetoric instead of listening to the warnings from those who loved them.
Ezekiel 33
4Then if anyone hears the sound of the horn but fails to heed the warning, and the sword comes and takes him away, his blood will be on his own head. 5Since he heard the sound of the horn but failed to heed the warning, his blood will be on his own head. If he had heeded the warning, he would have saved his life.
https://biblehub.com/bsb/ezekiel/33.htm
No issues in my family or anyone I know of who didn't take the jabs. We all caught the flu like most folks that year and it was bad for folks with comorbidities that most weren't aware of.
Religion: We are very religious folks(privately) and are VERY skeptical of organized religion, but I appreciate the reference here: historical guidance in case you need some.
😀 ’SATIRICAL’ PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT 😀
MoMurder-na Harmaceuticals Presents: The VAER Y SCARY 19 VACCINE!!
“100% Safe and Effective ... Until It’s Not!!“
Are you tired of living a long, healthy life? Do you long for the excitement of a debilitating, mystery illness? Well, worry no more!! The VAER Y SCARY 19 VACCINE is here to shake things up!!
Straight from the brilliant minds who brought you opioid epidemics, thalidomide babies, and the food pyramid that made you diabetic, MoMurder-na is proud to offer you a vial of Holy Water designed to fortify your faith in modern medicine.
Side effects?? Only the BEST!! Here are the top 19 thrilling adverse events waiting for YOU and your family!!
🧘 Anaphylaxis - Because breathing is overrated
💕 Myocarditis & Pericarditis - Give your heart that warm, inflated feeling!!
🚑 Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) - Clots? Low platelets? Why not both?!!
🦽 Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) - Who needs mobility when you have compliance?
💉 Severe Allergic Reactions - Let's see if your EpiPen works!!
🤸 Seizures - A great way to shake up your nervous system!!
❤️🩹 Stroke - A stroke of bad luck, but hey, safe and effective!!
❤️🩹 Heart Attack - Because nothing says protection like cardiac arrest!!
🎉 Pulmonary Embolism - Breathe deep ... if you still can!!
🙈 Deep Vein Thrombosis - A clot of fun for the whole family!!
🥳 Appendicitis - Appendix?? Who needs one anyway?
🙇 Intestinal Obstruction - Your gut instincts were right to be afraid!!
🚑 Kawasaki Disease - Vroom vroom!! Straight to the pediatric ward!!
🔥 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) - The kids are NOT alright!!
🧏 Bell’s Palsy - When your compliance shows ... on only half your face!!
Transverse Myelitis - For those with backbone!!
👀 Optic Neuritis - Who needs eyesight when you have blind faith?
🏥 Autoimmune Disorders - Your body’s new hobby? Attacking itself!!
☠️💉☠️💉 Death - R.I.P.
Worried? DON’T BE!!
The ’safe and effective’ data was carefully curated, massaged, and retroactively adjusted by esteemed experts in white coats - the same ones who promised you that cigarettes were good for your throat and DDT was safe to spray on your kids!!
And if the ’science’ isn't enough to calm you down, don't worry!! We've got free Happy Meals waiting for you and your loved ones - post jab!! 💉☠️👍 Because nothing says ’trust the science’ like an over-processed burger and fries served with a side of coercion!!
CLOSING JINGLE
(To the tune of a cheerful ad ー think McDonald’s but sinister!!)
“Get the shot, don't ask why!!
Ignore the deaths ー comply, comply!!
It’s VAER Y SCARY, but don't you stress...
Side effects mean it works the best!!“
Narrator: MoMurder-na Harmaceuticals ー “If you survive the first dose, we’ve got boosters lined up just for you!!“
🚨Warning: Some customers may experience buyer’s remorse, loss of bodily autonomy, or sudden urges to question authority. If symptoms of critical thinking persist, please consult your nearest fact-checker. 🚨