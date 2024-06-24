During the Summer of 2021, I met a Priest. This was our exchange and my written notes that followed.

Possible Reasons Why a Priest said he had not had one call for a Covid Death during the Pandemic:

He’s lying: man of the cloth whose radiance shines, tirelessly working the phones, not charging for office visits, praying for his parishioners, holding services, dealing with mental health issues following lockdowns…most likely is NOT LYING. People don’t call Priests anymore when they are dying…(Knowing how humans are afraid for their souls when facing death observed first hand as a nurse), this most likely is NOT THE ANSWER. People in the mid-west are more healthy than the rest of the country (debunked per CDC maps stating we’re in strict lockdown due to a pandemic). He is TELLING THE TRUTH. Assuming this is true would lead to a rational, logical conclusion that the politicians/media are lying and fabricating numbers, WHY? Tyrannical control To mass vaccinate a novel vaccine for some purpose… To rob the small ma/pa business owners… To usher in social controls taking away our freedom… Money, Power, Greed

My final comments on that day:

We must never turn a blind eye to evil. To refuse to believe in evil allows evil to grow. We must never forget the Stanford Prison Experiment and the Milgram Studies. These exemplify what man is capable of. We either learn from our past or repeat the mistakes.

I’ll never forget what has happened and what they did.

God Bless Everyone!

Nurse Dee