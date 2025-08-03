The homeschooling decision for my daughter came after visiting one day in kindergarten. I observed her teacher instructing her not to go outside for recess but instead, to stay inside and help the slow kid. I’m all for helping people but I’m more for fresh air.
I also had a rotten public school experience, which left me questioning my intelligence. I grew up thinking I was stupid for not being able to understand the purpose of so many worksheets.
After taking her out of public school, I really didn’t do anything. I simply provided her with opportunities to learn, and not be left behind.
She worked hard and got a full scholarship for college. She listened to her mom and said no to the Covid “vaccine”. She is now going into her 2nd year at GW Law School.
It’s a good feeling to say no to a system that serves to screw you, and as we all saw during Covid, is perfectly happy finishing you off.
Homeschooling gives young people the opportunity to critically think, which is key to success and survival.
You won’t see her driving alone in a car, wearing 2 face masks and a shield.
Being born to a single mother nurse in the 70s who couldn't afford day care, we learned to cook for ourselves and do laundry at the age of seven :-D. Public 'education' wasn't our teacher, life was.
Our three GenZers are all self-sustaining, productive citizens living by the same situations. Oldest daughter(25, bio-med degree) is guided by holistic principles and both of her kids are unvaxed for anything and are completely healthy.
Wifey and I are blessed for what we have and to have grown up when we did.
I remember the “Group Project” scam. So the best of us carry the rest of us. The smart kid getting paired with the paste eating moron. The smart kid does all the work, the paste eating moron gets the same grade, and the teacher receives a good review because the grade average for the class is high. It works until the smart kids get fed up and pull a John Galt. That was one of the few moments of grade school I enjoyed. Later, when teaching graduate classes, I wanted individual work. No group projects. The look of panic on some faces when I would announce that policy were delicious.