Danimal28
16h

Being born to a single mother nurse in the 70s who couldn't afford day care, we learned to cook for ourselves and do laundry at the age of seven :-D. Public 'education' wasn't our teacher, life was.

Our three GenZers are all self-sustaining, productive citizens living by the same situations. Oldest daughter(25, bio-med degree) is guided by holistic principles and both of her kids are unvaxed for anything and are completely healthy.

Wifey and I are blessed for what we have and to have grown up when we did.

Duct Tape
16h

I remember the “Group Project” scam. So the best of us carry the rest of us. The smart kid getting paired with the paste eating moron. The smart kid does all the work, the paste eating moron gets the same grade, and the teacher receives a good review because the grade average for the class is high. It works until the smart kids get fed up and pull a John Galt. That was one of the few moments of grade school I enjoyed. Later, when teaching graduate classes, I wanted individual work. No group projects. The look of panic on some faces when I would announce that policy were delicious.

