The homeschooling decision for my daughter came after visiting one day in kindergarten. I observed her teacher instructing her not to go outside for recess but instead, to stay inside and help the slow kid. I’m all for helping people but I’m more for fresh air.

I also had a rotten public school experience, which left me questioning my intelligence. I grew up thinking I was stupid for not being able to understand the purpose of so many worksheets.

After taking her out of public school, I really didn’t do anything. I simply provided her with opportunities to learn, and not be left behind.

She worked hard and got a full scholarship for college. She listened to her mom and said no to the Covid “vaccine”. She is now going into her 2nd year at GW Law School.

It’s a good feeling to say no to a system that serves to screw you, and as we all saw during Covid, is perfectly happy finishing you off.

Homeschooling gives young people the opportunity to critically think, which is key to success and survival.

You won’t see her driving alone in a car, wearing 2 face masks and a shield.